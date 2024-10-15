Several stars behind Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ updated fans on the prospect of a potential Season 4.

After three seasons on Paramount's streaming platform (the latest of which ended its run in August), no official announcement for a fourth season of the Jeremy Renner-led drama has been made public.

However, that is not to say it will not happen. To coincide with Season 3's finale, Mayor of Kingstown co-creator and star Hugh Dillon teased fans that he thinks a fourth season is inevitable.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Teased Again

Mayor of Kingstown

Despite no announcement confirming its existence, the creatives behind Mayor of Kingstown continue to tease the prospect of a Season 4.

In a series of Instagram comments between stars Brandon Faison and Tobi Bamtefa, they further hinted it is only a matter of time before Season 4 of the hit Paramount+ drama sees the light of day.

Faison started things off by saying he is "ready to get back on set" only for Bamtefa to reply with a series of fire emojis:

Brandon Faison: "Ready to get back on set!" Tobi Bamtefa: "[Fire emojis]" Brandon Faison: "Yes sirrrrrrr"

Bamtefa previously teased his excitement for a potential fourth season of Mayor of Kingstown, posting that he is anxious to jump back into that universe.

How Likely Is Mayor of Kingstown Season 4?

While the creative team behind Mayor of Kingstown seems amped and ready for a Season 4, that does not mean it is guaranteed to happen.

Since its debut in 2021, the Paramount+ drama has seen quite strong viewership numbers.

During Season 3, which ran from June to August 2024, the series frequently remained in the top 10 on the platform and has even continued to pop in and out of the list in the time since the third season came to an end.

The show, however, has not been received warmly by critics which could be halting a Season 4 announcement.

It could be telling that, despite those involved in the series sharing their enthusiasm for coming, Paramount has remained mum on the idea of tackling a Season 4.

Season 2 of the series was announced just one month after Season 1's release. Season 3 however to a bit longer, with its official announcement coming six months after Season 2.

Therefore, it could still be some time before a Season 4 announcement happens, if it were to happen.

The chances of it happening seem 50/50 at this point. If a fourth season were to happen, it seems most likely Season 4 would be the show's last as popularity surrounding the film has not notably increased since Season 1.

Mayor of Kingstown is now streaming on Paramount+.