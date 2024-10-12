House of Villains Season 2 brings back iconic reality TV villains, such as Big Brother 10's Jessie Godderz, 90 Day Fiance's Larissa Lima, and RuPaul's Drag Race cast member Kandy Muse.

The reality series from the E! network assembles 10 reality TV villains who compete in various Battle Royale challenges to win the grand prize of $200,000 and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain.

House of Villains Season 2 premiered on the E! network on October 9.

Every Host, Guest, & Contestant in House of Villains Season 2

Host:

Joel McHale

Joel McHale

Instagram: @joelmchale

Joel McHale returns as the host of House of Villains Season 2.

The actor is best known for his role as Jeff Winger in Community. He is also a cast member of The Bear Season 3, Stargirl, and Animal Control.

Guests:

Janice Dickinson

Janice Dickinson

Instagram: @janicedickinson

One of the exciting guest stars in House of Villains Season 2 is America's Next Top Model judge Janice Dickinson. She is considered by many as the first supermodel after making waves in the 1970s and 1980s.

Dickinson made headlines ahead of Season 2 after the reality show's trailer showed an unexpected encounter when one of the contestants (Teresa Giudice) had no idea who she was when she entered the house.

As an actress, Dickinson appeared in Barbee Rehab, Charmed, and Buddy Faro.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling

Instagram: @torispelling

Tori Spelling is another exciting guest star in House of Villains Season 2. The TV actress has over 60 credits, with roles in Scary Movie 2, The House of Yes, and Smallville.

Spelling's most recognizable role is playing Donna Martin in over 200 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210.

In Season 2, Spelling appears to be involved in a learning exercise with the contestants after the trailer reveals that she enters the house wearing a sexy teacher attire.

Bobby Lytes

Bobby Lytes

Instagram: @bobbylytes

Love & Hip Hop: Miami alum Bobby Lytes joins the fun in House of Villains Season 2. The rapper made history as the first openly gay cast member of the said series.

Lytes was a former contestant in House of Villains Season 1 and he made a reputation for lying and building alliances before destroying them for his own sake.

Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor

Instagram: @mrjaxtaylor

House of Villains Season 1 alum Jax Taylor also made an unexpected appearance in the premiere of the show's second season.

Jax gave some worthwhile advice to three contestants (Wes Bergmann, Jessie Godderz, and Safaree) about the nature of the competition while also noting that he had to "bully his way through" in Season 1.

Contestants:

Wes Bergmann

Wes Bergmann

Instagram: @westonbergmann

Wes Bergmann is a longtime reality TV star who is best known for being a competitor and a winner of The Challenge franchise.

He won the reality show three times, namely in Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Duel (2006), The Challenge: Rivals II (2013), and The Challenge: All Stars 3 (2022).

Speaking with TV Insider, Bergmann explained why he joined House of Villains Season 2, noting that he is already in the "weaning-off period" from his time in The Challenge:

"You know, I’m in the weaning-off period of kind of retiring from 'The Challenge,' but I’ve still got a television and game addiction, and so I feel like 'House of Villains' is a nice way to wean off a little bit, right? Like, if I was trying to stop drinking so much espresso, take a few less shots every day until eventually I was done. And 'House of Villains' is shorter and easier than 'The Challenge,' so it felt like scratching a lot of the itch that I still have without it being too large of an obligation."

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice

Instagram: @teresagiudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is ready to risk it all in House of Villains Season 2.

Giudice spoke to People about her strategy in the competition, noting that she wanted to threaten her fellow castmates:

"I only threatened certain people that I knew I had to. It went by the vibe. That was my strategy."

Giudice already has beef with one of her fellow contestants, namely I Love New York star Tiffany Pollard.

Jessie Godderz

Jessie Godderz

Instagram: @mrpec_tacular

Jessie Godderz is a two-time Big Brother contestant known for his narcissistic personality.

Godderz, who is a professional wrestler of the Ohio Valley Wrestling, described himself to Parade as "very polarizing, narcissistic, egotistical, [and] unrelatable."

Richard Hatch

Richard Hatch

Instagram: @hatch_rich

Richard Hatch was a winner of the hit reality series, Survivor, where he was known for his different schemes and antics that put him on top. He hopes to translate those winning ways in House of Villain Season 2.

In an interview with Parade, Hatch teased that "there were big surprises" when he went up against some of his fellow contestants in Season 2:

"There were big surprises on a couple of different levels for me. Individually and personally, there were some surprises about who some people really were in person. On another level, I was blown away by how generally un-self-aware we are as humans, and I'm not."

Victoria Larson

Victoria Larson

Instagram: @victorialarson__

Victoria Larson is known for being a cast member of The Bachelor Season 25. During her time in the series, Larson was involved in several bullying associations and she also made headlines after she told everyone that she should be referred to as "queen."

At the end of House of Villains Season 2, Episode 2, Larson clashed with fellow contestant, Larissa Lima, when she insulted her favorite team, Las Vegas Raiders.

Larissa Lima

Larissa Lima

Instagram: @larissalimareal

90 Day Fiance Season 6 alum Larissa Lima joins the cast of House of Villains Season 2. She is known for her tumultuous partnership with Colt Johnson where the series showcased her outrageous demands.

Aside from her earth-shattering clash with Victoria Larson over her favorite NFL team, Larissa's time on the show did not last long since she was eliminated at the end of the two-episode premiere.

Kandy Muse

Kandy Muse

Instagram: @thekandymuse

Kandy Muse previously appeared as one of the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13. Her no-nonsense attitude and straightforward persona made the other queens think that she was a bonafide villain.

Kandy made her presence known in House of Villains Season 2's premiere after she went off against fellow contestant, Safaree, over a decision made at the elimination ceremony.

Camilla Poindexter

Camilla Poindexter

Instagram: @therealcamillap

Camilla Poindexter is a badass and a former cast member of Bad Girls Club. She was involved in several fights during her time on the show and the fact that she did not hold back in one of them led to her eviction.

In House of Villains Season 2, Poindexter is ready to outsmart and outlast the other competitors and win the ultimate prize.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard

Tiffany “New York” Pollard

Instagram: @tiffany_hbic_pollard

Tiffany “New York” Pollard is a returning contestant from House of Villains Season 1. While she finished in ninth place in her last stint, Pollard hopes to improve her chances in the show's sophomore run.

Pollard is best known for her appearances in Flava of Love and I Love New York.

In an interview with Decider, Pollard said that she is not afraid to showcase her outspoken nature if needed:

"Usually where I’m from, that means that you’re not going to take any s-h-i-t from anybody. You’re going to speak your mind, speak your truth, and stand up for what you believe in."

Safaree

Safaree

Instagram: @safaree

Safaree is a rapper and a former cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta who was on the receiving end of Kandy Muse's tirade at the end of House of Villains Season 2, Episode 1.

Despite the tongue-lashing from Kandy Muse, Safaree proved himself when he was named the first Supervillain of the season and he used this power to nominate Victoria, Larson, and Kandy as the ones up for elimination.

New episodes of House of Villains Season 2 premiere on the E! network every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.