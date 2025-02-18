Two Ways with Erica Mena has a diverse pool of single men and women looking to find ways to impress Erica and gain her affection.

The new reality series from the Zeus network is similar to A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, in which men and women compete to try to end up with Love & Hip Hop alum Erica Mena.

Fans may know Erica Mena for appearing as part of the cast of Tubi's The Assistant. She also made headlines after stirring some drama in Love & Hip Hop New York and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Two Ways with Erica Mena premiered on the Zeus Network on February 2.

Two Ways with Erica Mena Cast Guide

Brea

Brea

Instagram: @b.r.ea

Brea joins the pool of singles vying for Erica Mena's affections in Two Ways with Erica Mena on the Zeus Network.

She makes history as the fourth Trans woman to be featured on Zeus, joining the likes of Sidney Starr, Mangina, and Abby Molina.

In Episode 2, Brea makes her presence felt by going at it against Turtle, Their clash is historic because she is the first trans woman to fight a man in the network.

Celina Powell

Celina Powell

Instagram: @celinapowell

Celina Powell may not be a fighter, but she can clearly wake up her inner monster if someone wants to mess with her.

The influencer and model, who has over 8 million followers on Instagram, is ready to go all out in winning the heart of Erica Mena in the new reality series.

According to Erica in Episode 2, she says that Celina is known for sleeping around and airing them right out after and she wants to find out if she joined the competition to be with her or if she's there for "something much different."

Chiqui

Chiqui

Instagram: @_julixoxo

Chiqui is a strong contender for Erica's feelings in Two Ways with Erica Mena.

She believes that Erica will not choose to end up with a man because of how she's been mistreated in the past.

Instead, she thinks Erica will choose her next life partner from the pool of women in the show.

Before joining the competition, she worked as a school psychologist and she also has her Master's Degree. As a well-educated woman, she already has plus points for Erica.

Drei Toomuch

Drei Toomuch

Instagram: @drei_toomuch

Drei Toomuch will never back down from any fight as evidenced by her scuffle with Chiqui in Two Ways with Erica Mena Episode 1.

Erica is impressed by the fact that Drei has over 15 tattoos on her body, which leads to her being given the nickname, Closet Freak.

Gigi

Gigi

Instagram: @prettyjlisa

Gigi impressed Erica Mena with her beautiful lips which made her one of the standouts during the initial nickname round of the competition.

As the season progressed, Gigi turned some friends into rivals, such as Celina Powell, Jason Laron, and J Rok.

Gypsy Nino

Gypsy Nino

Instagram: @ninodoll

Hailing from Carolina, Puerto Rico, Gypsy proudly proclaims to Erica that she is her future wife.

While she has her own toxic ways, she wants to unlearn them and "relearn new loving ways and stuff" to be the best version for Erica.

Official Lou

Official Lou

Instagram: @officiallou_

Official Lou is a stylish gal who is not afraid to try out new looks to impress the love of her life.

She says that she likes to be comfortable but she also wants to step out and let people know to not play with her when it comes to fashion.

Erica admires the fact that she can be "gangsta" looking while she can also adapt to be the most beautiful version of herself when she feels like it.

Only1 Theory

Only1 Theory

Instagram: @only1theory

Only1 Theory has one thing in her mind: get Erica to fall in love with her.

As a lesbian who just got out of a relationship three months ago (at the time of filming), Only1 Theory wants to take things slow with Erica and gain her trust.

Interestingly, Erica praises her Goldilocks-inspired hair and tells her outright that she is beautiful.

Yani B Fly

Yani B Fly

Instagram: @yanibfly

Atlanta, Georgia's own Yani B Fly is ready to make a name for herself in Two Ways with Erica Mena.

Yani B Fly is an incredible music artist known for her songs like "Pressure," "Mamacita," and "On Dat."

Hollywood Cash

Hollywood Cash

Instagram: @hollywoodcashmoney

Hollywood Cash makes a solid first impression on Erica by giving him an unexpected and eyebrow-raising gift that shocks viewers, ultimately proving that he is going all-in to make Erica fall in love with him.

As an adult performer, he made headlines after winning the award for 2024 AVN Best Newcomer last year.

Jason Laron

Jason Laron

Instagram: @onlyjasonel

Jason Laron (aka Miss Thang) has a long list of rivals in Two Ways with Erica Mena, which includes the names of Brea, Gigi, J Rok, and Turtle.

During his first meeting with Erica, he honestly tells her that he is a virgin, claiming he only wants to have sex with someone who he is in love with. He also proclaims, "I'm not a wh*re like anybody else in the house."

J Rok

J Rok

Instagram: @jrok_imb

J Rok is ready to prove himself to Erica Mena, especially after her first impression of her includes "a young, rebellious, and wet-behind-the-ears man."

As the youngest single man in the house (at 22 years old), he is being challenged by Erica to show that he has what it takes to have the maturity that can keep up with her.

Legend Already Made

Legend Already Made

Instagram: @legend_already_made

Legend Already Made enters the reality series in a cool-looking attire and top hat that catches the attention of everyone, including Erica Mena.

Aside from his impressive look, Legend also surprises Erica with a hard-hitting rap that earned him the nickname, Golden Ticket.

Olijah Davis

Olijah Davis

Instagram: @olijahld

Olijah Davis is part of the long list of men who want to impress Erica Mena in Zeus' new reality series.

During his initial interview, Olijah says that he is ready to love and protect Erica. He is even ready to heal each other's hearts when it's all said and done.

Olijah is also proud to be a Christian, which is bonus points for him because Erica wants a "God-fearing man."

Saiveon “Seven” Hopkins

Saiveon “Seven” Hopkins

Instagram: @jay_hefe777

Seven is an ambassador and model for brands like Fashion Nova, Rockstar Original, and Drawlz Brand Co.

As an adult film star, some of his peers (such as Legend Already Made) believe that he has no genuine feelings with Erica, with them believing that he is only there for future content purposes.

Aaron “Turtle” Sloan

Aaron “Turtle” Sloan

Instagram: @you.not.qualified

Aaron “Turtle” Sloan's involvement in Two Ways with Erica Mena had its fair share of controversies.

The Arizona native posted a video on TikTok (via @KDollzie) claiming that the network was going to twist the narrative and paint him as transphobic and emotional.

During his stint in the series, Aaron had memorable fights with Austin and Alec Proeh on the first day and Brea in the next few episodes.

Antonio Garcia

Antonio Garcia

Instagram: @antoniogarcia53

Houston's Antonio Garcia is a calm yet imposing presence in Two Ways with Erica Mena.

After an initial scuffle with Legend Already Made over which is the rightful owner of a bed in one of the rooms, Antonio ultimately wins the argument.

He is also a former professional football player and he was previously married four years ago.

However, his inclusion in the reality series was cut short in Episode 2 after he voluntarily exited the show over a disagreement with his chosen nickname.

Austin Proeh

Austin Proeh

Instagram: @proehtwins

Joining the cast of Two Ways with Erica Mena are identical twins Austin and Alec Proeh.

He is hopeful that he and his twin can make an alliance so that they can become the finalists in the reality competition. However, he believes that his twin, Alec, is his biggest rival in the series due to his determined and competitive nature.

Alec Proeh

Alec Proeh

Instagram: @proehtwins

In Episode 1, Alec Proeh says that he clearly prefers Erica to choose him and his twin as a package deal of sorts, which would be a solid win for them.

However, their celebration is cut short after they voluntarily left the reality show in Episode 2 after getting involved in a scuffle with Turtle and J Rok.

New episodes of Two Ways with Erica Mena premiere every Sunday on the Zeus Network at midnight PT.