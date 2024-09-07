Love & Hip Hop alum Erica Mena leads the cast of Tubi's The Assistant.

Directed by Chris Stokes, the 2023 thriller movie focuses on Raven (Mena) as she hires a personal assistant who later turns out to be an obsessed psychopath.

The Assistant premiered on Tubi on August 20, 2023.

Every Main Cast Member of Tubi's The Assistant

Erica Mena - Raven

Erica Mena

Erica Mena leads the cast of The Assistant as Raven, a successful doctor who has her own company named American Baby Centers for Women and is dubbed as the first woman to own and run a Fortune 500 company.

Overwhelmed by her demanding job, Raven decides to hire a personal assistant who will oversee her schedule. However, this decision ultimately changes her life for the worse.

Mena is best known for her roles in various Tubi movies like The Stepmother 3, Hush, and Picture Me Dead.

She also appeared as a cast member of Love & Hip Hop New York and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Parker McKenna - Heather & Annie Dotson

Parker McKenna

Parker McKenna portrays two characters in The Assistant, namely Annie and Heather Dotson.

Annie is a new intern who volunteers to become Raven's assistant. She forges a strong bond with Raven, instantly becoming close friends.

It even comes to a point that Raven allows Annie to move in with her. It is later revealed that she is obsessed with her boss.

Heather, meanwhile, is Annie's manipulative and confident sister who sneaks in to live inside Raven's house. It is later revealed that Heather is only a figment of Annie's imagination.

McKenna can be seen in Rock the Boat 2, Incision, and Wake.

Flex Alexander - Shawn Fields

Flex Alexander

Flex Alexander portrays Shawn Fields, Raven's supportive boyfriend who wants nothing but to marry his girl.

Despite both of their busy schedules, Shawn tells Raven that they need to "make the time" to make it all work.

However, Annie's arrival puts a torn in his relationship with Raven.

Alexander previously appeared in Snakes on a Plane, The Family Business, and The Hills Have Eyes 2.

Erica Hubbard - Tiyana

Erica Hubbard

Another one of Raven's friends in The Assistant is Erica Hubbard's Tiyana. She is her rich neighbor who is also her best friend.

Tiyana is concerned over the growing closeness between Raven and her assistant, Annie.

Hubbard has credits in Chicago Med, Lincoln Heights, and A Cinderella Story.

Ray Cunningham - Randy Miller

Ray Cunningham

Ray Cunningham plays Randy Miller, Raven's best friend in the hospital who has her back all the time. He was initially Raven's assistant before he left for a new job at Kaiser.

Cunningham's notable credits include You Married Dat, You Hittin Dat, and The Game.

Herb Kimble - Marcus Dotson

Herb Kimble

Herb Kimble appears as Marcus Dotson, Annie's father who reveals the truth behind his daughter to Raven.

Marcus reveals that Annie hasn't talked to him ever since her mother passed. He gets triggered when Raven asks her about Annie's sister, Heather.

Kimble served as a producer of The Blame Game, Outlaw Johnny Black, and Heaux Phase.

Alyssa Rachel - Amanda

Alyssa Rachel

Alyssa Rachel is part of The Assistant's cast as Amanda, the hospital's secretary who also serves as one of Raven's assistants before hiring a new one.

The Assistant is Rachel's first major acting credit.

Alexandria Pillow - Donna

Alexandria Pillow

Alexandria Pillow stars as Donna, Annie's mother who appears during the early moments of the movie.

It is revealed that her pregnancy has complications that led to the death of Annie's twin sister. Raven is the nurse on duty during her labor.

Pillow's past major credits include Lonely Crime Fanatic and Double Cross.

Humberto Meza - Kevin

Humberto Meza

Humberto Meza briefly appears as Kevin, Raven's mailman who delivers her package in the final moments of the movie.

Meza is known for his roles in Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez, Change of Heart, and Miss India America.

The Assistant is streaming on Tubi.