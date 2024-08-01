Josh Hartnett leads the cast of M. Night Shyamalan's 2024 psychological thriller, Trap.

Trap centers around an average father who is secretly a notorious murderer, Cooper, who takes his teenage daughter, Riley, to a massive pop concert headlined by Lady Raven. Little does he know, the concert is a huge trap set by the FBI who is dedicated to catching him once and for all.

The movie received rave reviews from critics, with some calling it an "absolute banger" and a "fun thriller."

Trap premiered in theaters on August 2.

Every Main Cast Member of Trap

Josh Hartnett - Cooper/The Butcher

Josh Hartnett

Josh Hartnett brings Cooper to life in Trap. Cooper is a firefighter and loving father who has a sinister secret: he is a serial killer known as The Butcher.

Cooper takes his daughter, Riley, to the beloved Lady Raven's concert, without knowing that it is a meticulous trap designed to catch him.

He then finds different ways to escape the concert, such as befriending a crew member, causing mild chaos, and even using his daughter as a distraction.

Hartnett is best known for his roles in 30 Days of Night, Black Mirror, Oppenheimer, and The Fear Index.

Ariel Donoghue - Riley

Ariel Donoghue

Ariel Donoghue stars as Cooper's daughter, Riley. She is a diehard Lady Raven fan who just wants to have a great time at her concert.

While Riley is distracted by the show playing out in front of her, Cooper makes his move to try and find a potential escape route. Eventually, he realizes that he can use his daughter as the best chance of escape.

Donoghue is an Australian actress who has credits in Wolf Like Me, Blueback, and High Life.

Saleka Shyamalan - Lady Raven

Saleka Shyamalan

Saleka Shyamalan appears as Lady Raven, the global popstar who headlines the concert at the center of the movie.

In the film, Lady Raven is more than just a pop star. Trap manages to unpack her vulnerable side and passion to help others in unexpected ways.

Saleka is the daughter of Trap director M. Night Shyamalan, and she is also a singer-songwriter in real life. For the film, Saleka wrote 14 original songs, such as "Divine," "Release," and "Save Me."

Trap marks Saleka's acting debut.

Alison Pill - Rachel

Alison Pill

Alison Pill portrays Rachel, Cooper's loving wife who later turns out to be instrumental in unpacking her husband's sinister persona.

Pill has over 80 credits to her name, with roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Cooties, and Star Trek: Picard.

Hayley Mills - Dr. Josephine Grant

Hayley Mills

Hayley Mills joins the cast of Trap as Dr. Josephine Grant, the FBI profiler who spearheads the operations to capture The Butcher at Lady Raven's concert.

Dr. Grant appears to have a deep understanding of who the Butcher is despite not knowing his real name.

Mills is a veteran actress who previously appeared in Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, and Tiger Bay.

Jonathan Langdon - Jamie

Jonathan Langdon

Jonathan Langdon's Jamie is a gullible employee at Lady Raven's concert who tells Cooper why a massive collection of FBI agents and police officers are present on the premises.

Jamie's drastic actions allowed Cooper to hatch an escape plan to evade capture.

Langdon can be seen in Robyn Hood, Run the Burbs, and Faith Heist.

Mark Bacolcol - Spencer

Mark Bacolcol

Mark Bacolcol is part of Trap's cast as Spencer, Cooper's current victim who is trapped in one of his safe houses in New Jersey.

Bacolcol's notable credits include Altar Boy, Travis Turner, and Night is Limpid.

Marnie McPhail-Diamond - Jody's mom

Marnie McPhail-Diamond

Marnie McPhail-Diamond joins the world of Trap as the annoying mother of one of Riley's friends, Jody.

Jody's mom appears in the movie as someone who keeps running into Cooper at the concert, with her trying to convince him to allow their daughters to be friends.

McPhail-Diamond previously appeared in The Edison Twins, The Way Home, and Orphan Black: Echoes.

Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) - The Thinker

Scott Mescudi

Scott Mescudi (better known as Kid Cudi) appears in an extended cameo role in Trap as The Thinker, another popular singer who shows up at Lady Raven's concert.

Kid Cudi is a rapper whose hits include "Day 'n' Nite," "Make Her Say," and "Pursuit of Happiness." His acting credits include Knuckles, Silent Night, and Young Love.

Russell 'Russ' Vitale - Parker Wayne

Russell 'Russ' Vitale

Parker Wayne (played by Russell "Russ" Vitale) is Lady Raven's fellow artist who performs with her during the concert.

Vitale is another rapper-songwriter best known for his hits, such as "3:15," "Losin' Control," and "Nasty."

Marcia Bennett - Cooper's mom

Marcia Bennett

Marcia Bennet plays Cooper's mom in the movie. She appears as part of Cooper's hallucination mainly due to the traumatic childhood that he experienced.

Bennett previously appeared as Mrs. Adler in HBO's The Last Of Us, Dadie Stewart in Mrs. America, and Mrs. Trager in Serendipity.

Vanessa Smythe - Tour Manager

Vanessa Smythe

Vanessa Smythe stars as Lady Raven's tour manager who guides Cooper and Riley backstage.

Smythe is known for her roles in The Expanse, Mrs. America, and Designated Survivor.

M. Night Shyamalan - Spotter/Lady Raven's Uncle

M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan made an extended cameo in Trap as Lady Raven's uncle who works as a spotter in her concert.

Shyamalan's character is the one who chose Riley to appear onstage alongside Lady Raven.

Shyamalan is the director of Trap. He is known for his much-talked-about movies like Split, Unbreakable, Old, and Knock at the Cabin.

Trap is now playing in theaters.

Read more about other thriller movies & shows:

Here's Why Longlegs Movie Is Called 'Longlegs'

A Quiet Place: Day One Director Confirms What We All Suspected About the Monsters' Powers

The Veil Twist Ending Explained