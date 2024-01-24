Love and Hip Hop Miami Season 5 is back in 2024 and the show's 11 cast members have unfinished business to settle.

The hit series from VH1 tells the story of a group of people in Miami who are passionate about hip-hop and how they navigate the ups and downs of life.

The first half of Season 5 premiered on VH1 on August 14, 2023. The second half returned on the network on January 22.

Every Main Cast Member of Love and Hip Hop Miami Season 5

Amara

Amara

Instagram: @amaralanegraaln

Amara La Negra, whose real name is Diana Danelys De Los Santos, earned the right to be called by Billboard as Love and Hip Hop Miami's breakout star after her impressive stint in Season 1.

Aside from her love for hip-hop, Amara is a podcast host, a real estate investor, and a mother to her twin girls.

She started Season 5 with a new relationship with fellow cast member Safaree, but it did not last long after experiencing social media backlash.

In the back half of Season 5, a tense confrontation between Amara and Safaree happens during Trick Daddy's podcast, with the pair talking about their breakup and their feelings for each other.

Safaree

Safaree

Instagram: @safaree

As a Jamaican-American rapper, Safaree's love for hip-hop is undeniable. Safaree has been a mainstay of several editions of Love and Hip Hop, with him appearing in the Hollywood, New York, and Atlanta editions of the series.

Season 5 highlights Safaree's redemption to bring back his glory after his troubled relationship with Amara.

Trina

Trina

Instagram: @trinarockstarr

Dubbed as Miami's undisputed rap queen, Trina is known for her songs "Shut Up," and "Take It to da House."

In 2012, Trina received high praise from American hip-hop magazine XXL where she was described as the "most consistent rapper of all time."

Season 5 continues Trina's story as she navigates her career and her personal life with her new boyfriend, Swurv.

In the first episode of Love and Hip Hop Miami in 2024, Trina's focus is centered around apologizing to Florence after her no-show performance.

Florence

Florence

Instagram: @florencedure

Florence is a Haitian immigrant known as Miami's Queen of Kompa (Kompa is a Haitian pop style performed in Creole).

The Haitian hip-hop artist returns in Season 5 to explore a newfound romance with her friend, Claudia.

The second half of Season 5 also sees Florence and Trina's reconciliation while also protecting her girlfriend from a thrill-seeking Eliza.

Shay

Shay

Instagram: @iamshayjohnson

Original cast member Shay Johnson is part of the strong ensemble of Love and Hip Hop Miami Season 5. She is also a former cast member of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

After building a reputation of being a tenacious rapper, the reality series unpacks a glimpse of Shay's softer side, tackling her estranged relationship with her mother and spearheading campaigns for women about reproductive health.

At the beginning of Season 5's second half, Shay reveals a shocking revelation by announcing to the cast that she's pregnant and she's also considering abortion.

Zoey

Zoey

Instagram: @zoeybrinxx

Similar to Florence, Zoey Brinxx is also of Haitian descent. The franchise newbie enters the season with a lot to prove and a chip on her shoulder as she releases her debut album.

Aside from being a rapper, Zoey's other jobs include being a hairstylist and a ghostwriter to some hip-hop artists.

Season 5's return in 2024 sees Zoey preparing for her listening party, finding dancers for her Brinxx Squad, and his intense clash with music producer Bigg D.

Eliza

Eliza

Instagram: @elizareign_

Florida native and former it girl Eliza Reign joins the cast of Love and Hip Hop Miami Season 5.

Eliza is a single mother who made headlines in 2020 after she sued famous rapper Future for not seeing his daughter face-to-face (the pair are now co-parenting their daughter, Reign).

Season 5 showcases Eliza as she reconnects with her peers while also having some occasional fights with some of them.

Bobby Lytes

Bobby Lytes

Instagram: @bobbylytes

Bobby Lytes is Trina's cousin and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The outspoken rapper usually serves as the mediator between the clashing cast members (although he sometimes gets involved in fiery fights).

Bobby returns in Season 5 as he aims to make a name for himself in the hip-hop scene.

Joy Young

Joy Young

Instagram: @joyyoung305

Joy Young is Trick Daddy's ex-wife and Trina's cousin. At the center of Joy's story in Season 5 is her alleged involvement with Florence's husband, Marlon.

While the issue was settled, it led to Joy contemplating whether or not she would pursue a solo career or continue to loom over the shadow of her ex-husband and famous cousin.

Supa Cindy

Supa Cindy

Instagram: @supacindy

As an award-winning radio host and media personality, Supa Cindy has seen it all.

The acclaimed artist has nothing to prove since she was selected as one of the 39 most influential Black women in radio by the Library of Congress in May 2023.

Supa Cindy spearheads a new collaborative album in Season 5 titled "Queens Don't Compete" while serving as Trick Daddy's co-host in his podcast.

Trick Daddy

Trick Daddy

Instagram: @trickdaddydollars

Trick Daddy, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, is a famous rapper known for his hits "Let's Go," "Thug Matrimony: Married to the Streets," and "Born-N-Raised."

As part of Love and Hip Hop Miami Season 5, Trick Daddy continues to serve as one of the anchors of the show due to the inclusion of his podcast.

Some storylines centered on him are helping his nieces, The Hollywood Twins, to take the rapping spotlight and giving cast members a chance to resolve their issues on his podcast.

Love and Hip Hop Miami Season 5 episodes are available to stream on VH1's website.