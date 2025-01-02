Netflix's Missing You is led by a strong cast of actors headlined by Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar and the likes of Richard Armitage, Ashley Walters, and Lenny Henry.

Based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, Missing You is a five-part limited thriller series that revolves around the ups and downs of Detective Kat Donovan's search for the truth after her presumed dead fiance shows up on a dating app after being missing for over a decade.

Missing You premiered on Netflix on January 1.

Missing You Cast: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Rosalind Eleazar - Detective Inspector Kat Donovan

Rosalind Eleazar

Rosalind Eleazar headlines the cast of Netflix's Missing You as Detective Inspector Kat Donovan, the head of the Missing Persons Unit of one of the local stations in the United Kingdom.

After learning the news that her father's killer only has a few days to live due to his terminal cancer, Kat races against time to find out the truth about what really happened to him.

Elsewhere, Kat unexpectedly comes across her long-lost fiance on a dating app after he went missing 11 years ago. She is also desperate to learn why he disappeared all these years.

Eleazar is best known for appearing as Louisa Guy in the cast of Slow Horses Season 4. The actress can also be seen in Harlots, Deep Water, Class of '09, and more.

Jessica Plummer - Stacey Embalo

Jessica Plummer

Jessica Plummer joins the cast of Missing You as Stacey Embalo, a private investigator and one of Kat's best friends.

She serves as one of Kat's loyal allies in her search for the truth. She even helps her find her fiance, Josh, while also getting one of her contacts to let Kat inside the prison ward where her father's killer is dying from cancer.

Plummer has credits in The Decameron, Tagged, and The Girl Before.

Richard Armitage - Detective Sergeant Ellis Stagger

Richard Armitage

Richard Armitage portrays Detective Sergeant Ellis Stagger, Kat Donovan's superior with shady secrets of his own.

Stagger is a former colleague of Kat's dad, and he serves as her mentor after her father, Clint Donovan, died.

Armitage's most recognizable role is playing Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit trilogy.

The actor also starred in Red Eye, The Boy in the Woods, and as part of the cast of Fool Me Once.

Ashley Walters - Josh Buchanan

Ashley Walters

Ashley Walters is one of the lead stars of Missing You. The actor plays Josh Buchanan, the ex-fiance of Kat Donovan who went off the grid 11 years ago to leave her behind months after her father's death.

In Missing You Episode 1, Josh resurfaces on a dating app much to Kat's surprise.

While Josh ends up blocking her from the app after she messaged her, Stacey tells Kat that she discovered Josh visited Clint's killer in prison one day before he disappeared.

Walters is an actor and rapper whose notable credits include Top Boy, Speed Racer, and Bulletproof.

Charlie Hamblett - Charlie Pitts

Charlie Hamblett

Charlie Hamblett appears as Charlie Pitts, the team's new digital media analyst who works alongside Kat in her new case involving a missing businessman named Rishi Magari.

Hamblett also starred in Senna, FBI: International, and The Burning Girls.

Catherine Ayers - Nia

Catherine Ayers

Catherine Ayers stars as Nia, a fellow detective from the Missing Persons unit who works alongside Kat and Charlie in the Rishi Magari case.

Ayers' past major credits include The Way, Henpocalypse!, and Keeping Faith.

Sir Lenworth George Henry - Clint Donovan

Sir Lenworth George Henry

Sir Lenworth George Henry is part of the cast of Missing You as Clint Donovan, a former Detective Sergeant and Kat Donovan's father who was tragically killed 11 years ago for unknown reasons.

Sir Henry is a stand-up comedian and actor best known for appearing in Penelope, Chef!, and Three Little Birds.

Oscar Kennedy - Brendan Fells

Oscar Kennedy

Brendan Fells (played by Oscar Kennedy) is a 19-year-old teenager who is looking for her mother, Dana, and he believes that Kat is the only detective who can help her.

It turns out that Dana's new boyfriend is none other than Josh Buchanan himself (aka Kat's ex-girlfriend). Kat and Brendan work together to find the truth about Dana and Josh's relationship and the reason behind her disappearance.

Kennedy recently appeared as Jamie Walsh in Wreck. The actor also starred in The White Queen, School's Out Forever, and Ladhood.

Steve Pemberton - Titus

Steve Pemberton

Steve Pemberton's Titus is the man responsible for Rishi Magar's disappearance. He lives in a remote farmhouse where he showcases his day job as a dog breeder as his own deep cover.

It is revealed that Titus is a shady man who abducts and blackmails individuals for a hefty price.

Pemberton previously starred as part of the cast of Good Omens Season 2.

The actor is also known for his roles in The League of Gentlemen, Inside No. 9, and Psychoville.

Marc Warren - Monte Leburne

Marc Warren

Marc Warren stars as Monte Leburne, the man convicted as the killer of Clint Donovan.

Missing You begins with Monte being diagnosed with terminal cancer, which is why Kat manages to find a way to the prison to learn the truth about her father's death.

It is later revealed that Monte only took the fall for Clint's death, meaning that the real killer is still out there.

Warren is known for appearing as part of the incredible cast of Van der Valk.

The actor also starred in Wanted, Green Street Hooligans, and Band of Brothers.

Samantha Spiro - Nurse Sally Steiner

Samantha Spiro

Samantha Spiro appears in Missing You Episode 1 as Sally Steiner, a prison nurse who helped Kat uncover the truth about Monte Leburne's involvement in Clint Donovan's death by injecting him with meds moments before he died.

Spiro is best known for appearing as part of the cast of all four seasons of Sex Education where she played Maureen Groff.

Spiro is known for her roles in Me Before You, London Spy, and The Road Trip.

Lisa Faulkner - Dana Fells

Lisa Faulkner

Lisa Faulkner plays Dana Fells, Brendan's mother who is now in a relationship with Kat's ex, Josh Buchanan.

She has also gone missing which is why Brendan asks for Kat's help.

Faulkner is a television chef and actress who has credits in EastEnders, Burn It, and Murder in Suburbia.

Mary Malone - Aqua

Mary Malone

Mary Malone stars as Aqua, one of Kat's closest friends who lied to her about not seeing Josh because it turns out that she saw him twice after he disappeared 11 years ago.

Aqua also tells Kat that Josh says it's best for her not to see him for complex reasons.

Malone is a transgender woman whose acting credits include Doctor Who, The Prince, and Vera.

Alice Offley - Tamsin Salter

Alice Offley

Alice Offley appears as Tamsin Salter, a prison guard who is also Stacey's connection that allowed Kat to interrogate Monte Leburne before his death.

Offley has credits in Coronation Street and The Parables Retold. She is also a singer known for her songs, "Fun Fun Fun" and "Play."

James Nesbitt - Dominic Calligan

James Nesbitt

James Nesbitt joins the cast as Dominic Calligan, a known crime lord who Kat believes is the one who ordered to kill her dad, Clint Donovan.

In an unexpected twist, Calligan's help allows Kat to find out the truth behind her father's death.

Nesbitt's most recognizable role is playing Tom Brannick in Bloodlands. The actor can also be seen in Suspect, Stay Close, and Cold Feet.

Matt Willis - Darryl

Matt Willis

Matt Willis made a cameo in Missing You Episode 1 as Darryl, Kat's date in the opening moments of the series who is surprised to learn that she is a detective.

Willis is a former vocalist of the punk band, Busted. As an actor, he appeared in Birds of a Feather and EastEnders.

Felix Garcia Guyer - Reynaldo

Felix Garcia Guyer

Felix Garcia Guyer brings Reynaldo to life in Missing You.

He is Titus' loyal enforcer who is responsible for keeping the abducted individuals scammed via the dating app secured in the remote farmhouse.

Guyer previously starred in Sanctuary, Trial 22, and DI Ray.

Rudi Dharmalingam - Rishi Magari

Rudi Dharmalingam

Rudi Dharmalingam plays Rishi Magari, a widower who Titus blackmailed to give up all of his money from his bank accounts. He is also the subject of Kat's latest Missing Persons case.

Dharmalingam's most recognizable role is playing Shiv in The Lazarus Project.

The actor also starred in The Valley of Yellow Flowers, Great Expectations, and The Split.

Simon Kunz - Detective Kohl

Simon Kunz

Detective Kohl is one of the seasoned investigators in Stagger's unit and he also serves as Kat's mentor who tells her to let go after finding out that she still hasn't moved on from her father's death.

The character is played on-screen by Simon Kunz.

Kunz is known for his roles in Baltimore, Captain America: The First Avenger, and This England.

Brigid Zengeni - Odette Donovan

Brigid Zengeni

Brigid Zengeni appears as Odette Donovan, Kat's mother who tells her daughter the truth about her father's involvement with the crime lord, Dominic Calligan.

Odette also reveals that Clint once cheated on her with another woman throughout their marriage.

Zengeni can be seen in The Artful Dodger, Better Man, and Totally Completely Fine.

All five episodes of Missing You are streaming on Netflix.