Van der Valk Season 4 is starting its run on PBS, and its cast of characters is taking the Amsterdam spotlight for a new round of horrifying cases.

The British series follows a Dutch police commissioner who investigates crimes and corruption across his home country alongside the National Police Force (NPF).

First hitting screens in the United Kingdom in 2020, Season 4 debuted on PBS in the United States on September 15.

Main Actors & Characters in Van der Valk Season 4

Marc Warren - Piet Van der Valk

Marc Warren

Longtime TV veteran Marc Warren leads the way in Van der Valk as the main character, Police Commissioner Piet Van der Valk.

Known for his love for his country, Commissioner Van der Valk is a loner living on a boat, although he is comfortable on his own and works as hard as anybody.

The start of Season 4 sees him investigating a drug ring after finding a key member of the group murdered.

Warren's most notable credits include Wanted, Green Street Hooligans, and Band of Brothers.

Maimie McCoy - Lucienne Hassell

Maimie McCoy

Working closely alongside Van der Volk is his partner at the NPF, Inspector Lucienne Hassell, played in the series by Maimie McCoy. She is Van der Volk's closest confidante, keeping most situations as calm as possible during investigations.

McCoy dives straight into the murder investigation and finds a note on the dead body talking about the victim's daughter, and she helps settle down Van der Valk when he gets heated.

Fans can also see McCoy's work in The Libertine, Virgin Territory, and Personal Affairs.

Darrell D'Silva - Hendrik Davis

Darrell D'Silva

Darrell D'Silva plays a key role in Van der Valk's supporting cast as Henrik Davis, the NPF's expert pathologist who helps investigate cases.

Davis helps determine that the victim in the murder investigation was strangled with a shower curtain while dealing with his boss being quite argumentative. Later, he is seen getting sick and coughing up blood.

D'Silva's most recognizable work comes in Wrath of Man, Informer, and Domina.

Emma Fielding - Julia Dahlman

Emma Fielding

Emma Fielding's Julia Dahlman comes into Van der Valk as the police commissioner of the NPF, working as Van der Valk's immediate boss.

The Season 4 premiere sees Dahlman closely overseeing the murder investigation, explaining how Daan Franken has agreed to continue with a hearing in court. She also desperately wants to use that hearing to help bring his mother, Bibi Franken, to justice.

Fans can see Fielding's other performances in Cranford, The Government Inspector, and A Dance to the Music of Time.

Azan Ahmed - Eddie Suleman

Azan Ahmed

After arriving in Season 3, Azan Ahmed returns to Van der Valk as Sergeant Eddie Suleman for the introductory episodes of Season 4.

In Season 4's first episodes, Van der Valk sends Suleman to watch a safe house to ensure nothing happens to the star witness in the Franken investigation. However, he gets in trouble after being knocked out and kidnapped, leaving his teammates concerned about his well-being.

Ahmed is also featured in What's Love Got to Do with It?, Casualty, and Count Abdulla.

Ben Batt - Daan Franken

Ben Batt

Ben Batt joins the Van der Valk cast for Season 4 as a key supporting character, Daan Franken.

Franken is seen running his family's drug business, but he works with Van der Valk to take his mother's empire down after wanting to take it in a different direction. This puts him in great danger as Van der Valk and his team have to keep him in protective custody.

Batt is recognizable for his roles in Domina, Rules of the Game, and In the Dark.

Kaltoum Boufangacha - Maud Lommel

Kaltoum Boufangacha

Joining Van der Valk for a single-episode appearance is Kaltoum Boufangacha, who portrays Maud Lommel.

Maud is asked about her daughter, Sofie, who died when she was hit by a car in an unsolved case after she came home from work. Although they lost touch years earlier, this death plays a crucial role in the case as it happened in an open area with no place to hide in the middle of town.

Boufangacha's resume includes appearances in Morten, Papadog, and Sihame.

Coen Bril - Jacko Gallas

Coen Bril

Coen Bril, who portrays Jacko Gallas, plays a sneakily important role in Van der Valk Season 4's early episodes.

Jacko is found hiding in the safehouse early in Season 4's first episode before being taken into custody. He's revealed to be a pickpocket-turned-petty-thief before he takes a job as a bodyguard for the Frankens to do some of their dirty work.

For those looking to check out Bril's past work, his resume includes roles in The East, A Town Called Malice, and The Forgotten Battle.

Juda Goslinga - Baz van Sijl

Juda Goslinga

Adding to Van der Valk Season 4's supporting cast is the antagonistic Baz van Sijl, played by Juda Goslinga.

Baz van Siji is described as a highly decorated ex-special forces soldier with extensive experience in undercover work. He was hired to protect Daan during the trial.

Goslinga's past credits include roles in Bullhead, Quo Vadis, Aida?, and Levenslied.

Andrew Gower - Xavi Franken

Andrew Gower

The Franken family is filled out further by Andrew Gower's Xavi Franken, Daan's brother and Bibi's other son.

Interestingly, Xavi is seen completely out of the drug game, running his vegan cafe. When questioned about his family, he stands firm in wanting nothing to do with them, hoping to distance himself from the family business.

Gower's other major credits include Black Mirror, Carnival Row, and Outlander.

Loes Haverkort - Lena Linderman

Loes Haverkort

Loes Havenkort joins the Season 4 cast in Episode 2 for a role as Lena Linderman, who is romantically involved with Van der Valk.

She is summoned to his meeting with Bibi Franken but arrives right as he's leaving, leading her to worry about the show's leading character amid a dangerous case.

Havenkort can also be seen in Celblok H, De jacht, and Vechtershart.

Bram Klappe - Frans Tanner

Bram Klappe

Playing a role with minimal screen time in the first few episodes is Bram Klappe, whose character is Frans Tanner.

Tanner is seen hiding out in a van watching Van der Valk and his team, and later in the story, he knocks out Azan Ahmed and kidnaps him in his van.

Klappe's most notable past projects include Invasion, Do Not Hesitate, and The East.

Mike Libanon - Cliff Palache

Mike Libanon

Mike Libanon enjoys a recurring role in Van der Valk as Cliff Palache, who returns for another round of action in Season 4.

Palache is put in a precarious situation when Bibi Franken visits, and his restaurant serves as the meeting spot between her and Van der Valk.

Libanon's most memorable roles are in Kill Switch, Fashion Planet, and Combat.

Rurt de Maesschalck - Gregor Albers

Rurt de Maesschalk

Rurt de Measschalck makes the most out of only a few action scenes in Van der Valk Season 4 as he plays Gregor Albers.

He is revealed to be the whistleblower against Bibi Franken, landing him in protective custody after working as her driver. Unfortunately, he becomes Season 4's first casualty as he is killed off, turning into the subject of the murder investigation.

Rurt de Maesschalck can also be seen in past projects such as The Shaft, Unit 13, and Soul Assassin.

Kim Riedle - Kalie Tenkers

Kim Riedle

Kim Riedle joins the Van der Valk Season 4 cast in a pivotal supporting role, playing Van der Valk's ex-girlfriend, Kalie Tenkers.

Kalie works as a police sergeant alongside Van der Valk, although their history quickly resurfaces as they have difficulty working together.

Fans can watch out for Riedle's past roles in Back for Good, Dear Child, and Skylines.

Mandela Wee Wee - Anton de Haas

Mandela Wee Wee

Mandela Wee Wee enjoys a supporting role in Van der Valk Season 4's first episodes as Anton de Haas.

Anton is the Franken family's lawyer. He discusses with Daan how long people have been trying to get a leg up on his mother. He also scares Daan by sneaking up to his apartment with food without using the elevator.

Wee Wee's other work is featured in Nr. 10, Project Orpheus, and Overspel.

New Van der Valk Season 4 episodes are on the PBS website.