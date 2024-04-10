Behind top-tier actors and guest stars, Will Trent adds a new chapter to its story in Season 2, Episode 6.

Centered on Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) special agent Will Trent, this series is ABC's latest procedural drama, which highlights the titular character as he works through dyslexia and past moments of childhood trauma.

Titled "We Are Family, Episode 6 of Season 2 puts Will through an unexpected reunion with a family member as the GBI investigates the murder of a judge, all while exploring the world of drag queens as well.

Will Trent Season 2, Episode 6 premiered on ABC on Tuesday, April 9.

Every Main Actor & Character in Will Trent Season 2, Episode 6 Cast

Ahead is a list of every main actor to appear in Will Trent Season 2, Episode 6, along with the characters they play:

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

ABC

Ramón Rodríguez takes on leading role duties in Will Trent as he plays the titular character, who works as a special agent with the GBI.

After his uncle reached out to him at the end of Episode 5, Episode 6 sees Will meet up with his uncle, who could potentially serve as something of an influential figure for him through the rest of the season.

This comes on top of working a case centered on a local judge - one who had just as many supporters as she did enemies.

Rodríguez most recognizable role comes as Leo Spitz in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and he is also known for his role as Joe Peck in Need for Speed.

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

ABC

Erika Christensen returns for Will Trent's second season to play her role as Angie Polaski, an Atlanta Police Department detective in a complicated relationship with Will.

Angie works closely with Will on their new case, which drives them right into the heart of the drag club scene, all while expressing her excitement to meet Will's uncle as he re-entered her partner's life.

She even influences him to put his work to the side so that he can reconnect with his family, showing a new level of character development in Season 2.

Christensen can also be seen in Ten Days of the Valley, Flight Plan, Proxy, and Anything for Love.

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

ABC

Iantha Richardson takes on an important role as Will Trent's partner at the GBI, Faith Mitchell, continuing her portrayal into Season 2.

Faith spends most of her time in Episode 6 working closely with Detective Ormewood, bonding with him over being a new single parent.

She also finds herself potentially flirting her way into a new relationship in this episode, which causes some temporary friction with others at the GBI.

Richardson's biggest credit is This Is Us, where fans saw her play the adult version of Tess. On top of that, she plays roles in Good Trouble and Benny Got Shot.

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

ABC

Jake McLaughlin embodies the character Michael Ormewood, another Atlanta Police Detective who works alongside Angie Polaski.

Michael spends a great deal of time in Episode 6 with his young daughter as Faith sympathizes with him over being a single parent, which he is still learning how to do the best he can.

These interactions seem to help him move forward in a healthy way after his break-up, which fans hope to see more of in the coming weeks.

McLaughlin's previous work features appearances in The Day The Earth Stood Still, Savages, and Warrior.

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

ABC

Sonja Sohn is back in action for her role as Amanda Wagner, the deputy director of the GBI and Will Trent's mentor, in Season 2 of Will Trent.

Amanda found herself in some tense situations with Faith in this episode, particularly as she saw Faith flirting with a new man right in her office.

With Faith still feeling somewhat betrayed by the secrets Amanda kept, this incited some heated moments between the two of them, with Faith even almost reporting Amanda to Human Resources.

Sohn's other credits include Slam, Bringing Out the Dead, and Baltimore Rising.

Kenneth Moseley - Glinda Velvet/Josiah Patnett

ABC

Kenneth Mosely joins the Will Trent cast for a single-episode appearance in Season 2, Episode 6, playing a fabulous drag queen named Glinda Velvet/Josiah Patnett.

Reporting that he and the other queens at his club had been harassed, Patnett even takes out his phone at one pivotal moment and films one of his harassers, wanting the world to see the kind of treatment that he and others like him deal with.

Fans can watch out for Moseley in Grace and Frankie, Searching, and Reboot.

Garrett Richmond - Gabe Ringgold

ABC

Garrett Richmond takes on a key supporting role in Will Trent Season 2, Episode 6 as Gabe Ringgold, another drag queen at the same club as Kenneth Moseley's character.

Gabe finds himself in a precarious situation in this episode as his mother, Judge Ringgold, is murdered, putting him in the line of fire for questioning about the crime.

His character showed just how intense family drama can be after his father had difficulty dealing with the fact that his son was gay during his teenage years.

Richmond had a three-episode run in Power Book II: Ghost, and he's also seen in Manodrome, Law & Order, and HoneyBee.

John Ortiz - Antonio

ABC

John Ortiz takes on his first episode of Will Trent in Season 2 as Antonio Miranda, Will's uncle who returns to his nephew's life after a long absence.

Shortly into the episode's runtime, Antonio and Will start to bond over the fact that both of them deal with dyslexia, opening Will up to the idea of forming another familial bond with someone who can relate to him on that level.

Ortiz is known for his role in major Hollywood movies such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Gangster, and American Fiction.

Jophielle Love - Cooper

ABC

Jophielle Love continues her work in Will Trent Season 2 as Cooper Wormwood, Detective Ormwood's young daughter.

Cooper takes on a big challenge in this episode as she organizes a potluck for the GBI and the Atlanta Police Department, helping to bring the group together through some difficult times.

Love has 95 credits of work on General Hospital, and she can also be seen in Five Nights at Freddy's and We Have a Ghost.

The first six episodes of Will Trent Season 2 are now streaming on Hulu.

