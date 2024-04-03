The cast of ABC's Will Trent returns to action as Season 2, Episode 5 becomes the latest chapter in the story.

Will Trent Season 2 has already seen plenty of dramatic action in the first few weeks, including Cricket Dawson's tragic death in Episode 1 after an explosion under the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's (GBI) impound lot.

Episode 5, entitled “Capt. Duke Wagner’s Daughter”, sees the show's titular hero further investigate escalating threats against his mentor while another core character has to confront her past head-on when she least expects it.

Will Trent Season 2, Episode 5 debuted on ABC on Tuesday, April 2.

Every Character & Actor in Will Trent Season 2, Episode 5

Ahead is a list of every main actor in the cast of Will Trent Season 2, Episode 5, along with the characters they play:

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent

Ramón Rodríguez

Leading the way in Will Trent Season 2 is Ramón Rodríguez, who portrays the titular special agent from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Early episodes in Season 2 see Will confront his mother's killer in prison, later finding his only living relative as he continues his work as an investigator.

Episode 5 puts Will into even more trouble as he has to protect Amanda Wagner, with both the GBI and the Atlanta Police Department coming for his entire team.

Will builds a deeper connection with Amanda as he learns more about her past, finding out about some troubling events in her past as he protects her from further harm.

Rodríguez is perhaps most recognizable for his role as Leo Spitz in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and he also portrayed Joe Peck in Need for Speed

Erika Christensen - Angie Polaski

Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen is back for Will Trent's second season as Angie Polaski, an Atlanta Police Department detective who has an on-again/off-again relationship with Will.

Erika works with her team to get to the bottom of a difficult case focused on her colleague, Amanda Wagner, investigating closely with fellow cop Michael Ormewood.

She also does her best to calm things down with Faith Mitchell as emotions run high, including her colleague even though Faith is not supposed to be involved with the new case.

Christensen can also be seen in Ten Days of the Valley, Flight Plan, Proxy, and Anything for Love.

Iantha Richardson - Faith Mitchell

Iantha Richardson

Iantha Richardson takes on an important role as Will Trent's partner at the GBI, Faith Mitchell.

Faith is put through the wringer emotionally as a couple of her colleagues berate her for being a cop killer, which leads her to charge at them.

This episode sees her consistently having to control her emotional state as she works to exonerate Amanda Wagner in one of her most trying cases yet.

Richardson's most prominent role came in This Is Us, in which she played the adult version of Tess. She also can be seen in Good Trouble and Benny Got Shot.

Jake McLaughlin - Michael Ormewood

Jake McLaughlin

Michael Ormewood is another Atlanta Police Detective who works alongside Angie Polaski, and he is played by Jake McLaughlin.

Episode 5 sees Michael deal with the aftermath of his wife Gina leaving out of nowhere, doing his best to take care of his kids while working the new case centered on Angie Polaski.

Some of McLaughlin's biggest credits include The Day The Earth Stood Still, Savages, and Warrior.

Sonja Sohn - Amanda Wagner

Sonja Sohn

Sonja Sohn returns to her role as Amanda Wagner, the deputy director of the GBI, who also serves as Will Trent's mentor.

Episode 5 gives fans a look at a younger version of Amanda from 1995 as she arrested a serial rapist before going back to her story in the present day, where she deals with that same person who tried to kill her

Serving as the central focus of this episode, Amanda has to recount an assault she took at the hands of Chuck Murray, who she has to pursue again nearly 30 years later after her father previously told her to bury the incident.

Other projects that feature Sohn include Slam, Bringing Out the Dead, and Baltimore Rising.

Michael Papajohn - Chuck Murray

Michael Papajohn

Michael Papajohn plays a key supporting role in Season 2, Episode 5 as Chuck Murray, a hardened criminal who has a past with Amanda Wagner.

Initially being placed under arrest in 1995 and later pegged as a serial rapist, Chuck returns to confront Sonja in a restaurant as he threatens to give her the same treatment she gave him back in the day.

Papajohn played a memorable role as Uncle Ben's killer and the carjacker in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man from 2002. He also has supporting roles in Jurassic World, American Ultra, and Selma.

Don Henderson Baker - Mr. Murray

Don Henderson Baker

Don Henderson Baker portrays the father of Episode 5's main criminal, serial rapist Chuck Murray.

While he only answers a few questions about his son's potential involvement in the case, he quickly shuts down and asks Michael and Angie to leave his house.

Baker is best known for his roles in Lincoln, October Sky, and Runaway Jury.

Owen Kyle Trumbly - Max

Owen Trumbly

Owen Kyle Trumbly plays a small supporting role as Michael Ormewood's son, Max, who is seen early in Season 2 lying about being sick to get out of a day of school.

After his mother leaves, he has to take on more responsibility with his little sister as his father looks after them, giving his dad some trouble as he tries to figure out how to go through his day alone.

The only other credit on Trumbly's resume comes in The Blind, in which he played a bully.

Jenna Elfman - Edie Reynolds

Jenna Elfman

Jenna Elfman becomes one of Will Trent Season 2's biggest guest stars yet as she portrays Edie Reynolds, the new director of the GBI.

Edie comes in with no reservations as she lets the GBI team know that the Atlanta PD will handle the case with their assistance, making no qualms about her place at the top of the food chain.

She even places Amanda on leave during the investigation into her incident with Chuck Murray, doing everything in her power to keep this situation under control as Amanda revisits one of the darkest times in her life.

Elfman's biggest roles come in Dharma & Greg, Keeping the Faith, and Friends with Benefits.

Sydney Park

Sydney Park

Sydney Park joins the Will Trent cast in a guest role as the younger version of Amanda Wagner when the series flashes back to 1995.

These flashbacks show her interaction with Chuck Murray after she pulls him over for a routine traffic stop, although he quickly assaults her and attempts to rape her before she gets away.

Park is best known for her appearances in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Santa Clarita Diet, and The Walking Dead.

The first four episodes of Will Trent Season 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Episode 5 will be available to stream there on Wednesday, April 3.

