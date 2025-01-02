Rosalind Eleazar's Fingers Deformity Spotted by 'Missing You' Viewers: Hand Symbrachydactyly Explained

Fans are curious about Missing You's Rosalind Eleazar, as the young actress seems to have some sort of finger deformity called Hand Symbrachydactyly in the series.

Eleazar joins the 2025 Netflix drama as Detective Inspector Kat Donovan, a young woman who discovers her missing fiance on a dating app more than a decade after his disappearance.

Eleazar leads the Missing You cast, acting alongside A-list talent like Jessica Plummer and Richard Armitage.

What Happened to Rosalind Eleazar's Fingers?

Netflix

Rosalind Eleazar is turning heads in Netflix's Missing You, as audiences have taken notice of her acting talent along with a supposed finger deformity the actress has.

Fans watching the new Netflix series may have seen that Eleazar's (who plays Detective Inspector Kat Donovan) fingers look slightly different, with some being shorter than others.

That is because the 36-year-old actress has a somewhat minor form of Symbrachydactyly/Brachydactyly. Symbrachydactyly is a congenital abnormality that causes those afflicted to be born with slightly shorter fingers or toes.

In extreme cases, the condition can even cause entire fingers or toes to be absent, but that does not look to be the case with Eleazar. Instead, her deformity seems to be relatively minor with several of the Netflix star's fingers just looking slightly shorter than others.

It is worth noting that Symbrachydactyly is not a genetic condition and cannot be inherited (similar to fellow Netflix actor Steven Gerben's severe hand disorder seen in Tires).

Instead, the condition is caused by certain genetic conditions/mutations present in a person's DNA. It can also be caused by certain medications taken during pregnancy or low blood flow to an infant's hands or feet.

There are several different types of Symbrachydactyly or Brachydactyly, with the most severe seeing all five digits on a hand or foot being affected.

In most cases, Symbrachydactyly does not severely impact a person's life, simply causing a lower range of movement in the afflicted limb. Some people affected by the condition do opt for reconstructive surgery to improve their range of motion, but often it is not necessary.

Rosalind Eleazar can be seen now in Missing You on Netflix.