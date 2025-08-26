Classic 2000s Cartoon Network Series Creator Teases A Big Sequel Series

A classic 2000s Cartoon Network series got a big sequel update at a recent convention. Codename: Kids Next Door (CKND) was one of the most beloved animated shows of the early 2000s. It tells the story of a group of preteen secret agents undergoing missions out of the treehouse in their backyard. However, its run was relatively short-lived.

It ran for six seasons from 2002 to 2008 on the Warner-owned network, all overseen by series creator Thomas Edward Warburton (aka Mr. Warburton). Since the original show's end, Warburton has been trying to get a revival off the ground (while other shows of its era have seen a similar treatment, like Rocko's Modern Life, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Invader Zim), so he is taking a new tack.

While speaking at a recent appearance at Nostalgia Con in Houston, Texas, Codename: Kids Next Door creator Mr. Warburton offered an update on the long-rumored sequel series set in the Kids Next Door Universe (via Cartoon Base on X).

During a panel centered on the series, Warburton revealed he had written something he has been calling "a teaser script" to hopefully get Warner Bros. "interested" in the follow-up:

"We are always trying to get Warner Bros. interested and just say like, 'Hey, look at this great thing we've got. We have got a lot of people really interested in it.' So, we wrote a little teaser script."

Warburton followed up the tease with a live reading of the pitch script, paired with several voices from the original series: Lauren Tom, Benjamin Diskin, Cree Summer, and Dee Bradley Baker (of Star Wars fame).

The sequel series is reportedly called Galactic Kids Next Door and would follow the central Codename Kids from the original series, just aged up to teens, as they took on the highest-ranking group of the Kids Next Door hierarchy.

Codename: Kids Next Door is not streaming anywhere online but can be purchased on digital storefronts like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. The Mr. Warburton-created animated series has been dormant for nearly 20 years, with no official announcement of a potential rival or sequel.

Will a Codename: Kids Next Door Sequel Happen?

Cartoon Network

This new teaser script (which was read live for the first time at Nostalgia Con Houston) is nowhere near Mr. Warburton's first attempt to launch a Codename: Kids Next Door (CKND) sequel series.

Since 2008, the creator has discussed wanting to explore more of the classic Cartoon Network series' colorful, espionage-focused world.

These calls for a revival have peaked in the last decade, as fans got involved with trying to get a follow-up to see the light of day. In 2015, an animatic for the Galactic Kids Next Door series made its way online, sparking outcry from fans for it to get picked up for a whole series order.

CKND devotees even started a petition to make Warner Bros. aware of the fan demand for more of the series; however, despite the studio expressing that it had seen the enthusiasm, it had no intention of pursuing a potential sequel. Even 10 years after that, fans still drive to make the sequel happen in some capacity.

Shows of the same era, like Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Proud Family, have gone away and come back to great success, proving that calling the Sector V back to the treehouse could be viable if given the proper treatment. It is just a matter of making it happen.