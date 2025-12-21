Lucasfilm Is Making 3 New Star Wars Trilogies (Report)

Lucasfilm is gearing up for a massive cinematic comeback, with reports indicating that three brand-new Star Wars trilogies are in development. After focusing heavily on Disney+ series in recent years, the franchise is finally preparing to return to the big screen for the first time since 2019. The studio already has individual films lined up beginning in 2026, but these new trilogies suggest a far more ambitious long-term plan for the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Behind the scenes, Lucasfilm is undergoing a major creative reset that's quietly reshaping the Star Wars brand. This change stems from both industry realities and a renewed artistic philosophy.

Kathleen Kennedy has emphasized that Lucasfilm now wants to empower filmmakers to tell personal, standalone stories that don't have to fit neatly into existing timelines or rely on nostalgia-driven connective tissue.

At the same time, the publishing side has begun closing chapters, such as The High Republic initiative, signaling a willingness to wrap up one storytelling era before launching another.

Combined with a slowdown in streaming projects and a tightening of the film slate, it’s clear Lucasfilm is laying the groundwork for a more cohesive, theater-first future. And according to new reports, that renewed focus on the big screen will be anchored by three expansive Star Wars trilogies currently in the works.

3 New Star Wars Movie Trilogies

Simon Kinberg Trilogy

Star Wars

In late 2024, it was reported that Lucasfilm had tapped writer-producer Simon Kinberg to develop a new Star Wars trilogy. Having previously worked on The Force Awakens, Kinberg's trilogy was initially rumored to continue the Skywalker Saga, but insiders later clarified it'll likely kickstart a completely new storyline.

Since then, details have been scarce, though Kinberg has hinted at his creative approach to ScreenRant, saying he wants to balance "epic science fiction storytelling with really intimate, dramatic character work."

While plot and setting remain under wraps, Kinberg's emphasis on character-driven storytelling suggests a return to Star Wars' emotional roots, hoping to create a new generation of legends.

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars

Though Star Wars: Starfighter was initially billed as a standalone film, new reports suggest it could kick off Lucasfilm's next trilogy. One rumor claims the movie (currently filming in England and Italy) features a major cameo in its final act to set up sequels, with plans for three Ryan Gosling-led films under the Starfighter banner.

Set years after The Rise of Skywalker, the film follows Gosling protecting a child (Flynn Gray) while pursued by new villains played by Mia Goth and Matt Smith.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Starfighter marks the first Star Wars film completely detached from the Skywalker Saga, focusing on new characters and unexplored areas of the galaxy. Joining the loaded cast are Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Star Wars

Lucasfilm is reportedly pushing Disney to greenlight a full Mandalorian trilogy, but the decision hinges on how well The Mandalorian & Grogu performs at the box office.

The upcoming movie, set to release on May 22, 2026, will mark Star Wars' first return to theaters in seven years. Conceived initially as Season 4 of the hit Disney+ series, the film will continue Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu's journey on the big screen and potentially kickstart a new cinematic era between Episodes 6 and 7.

Given the series' streaming success and the enduring popularity of its lead duo, the odds could be in their favor, especially since most Star Wars films, aside from Solo: A Star Wars Story, have crossed $1 billion globally.

Other projects like Daisy Ridley's Rey movie and James Mangold's first Jedi film are still in different levels of development, but some suggest The Mandalorian could become a main theatrical focus in the coming years.