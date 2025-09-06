Star Wars' 4th Movie Trilogy Will Happen Under One Major Condition (Report)

Lucasfilm reportedly has its eyes set on making a new Star Wars trilogy, but Disney will need to see a few statistics before pulling the trigger and giving Lucasfilm the go-ahead. The last time a Star Wars film graced the big screen was in 2019 with The Rise of Skywalker, which, at the time, closed the book on the Skywalker Saga. After multiple movies came in and out of development (such as Rogue Squadron, which was originally set to be released in 2023 but was then shelved), The Mandalorian & Grogu will undoubtedly be coming to theaters in 2026, finally bringing Star Wars movies back.

According to a recent report from industry insider Daniel Richtman via Patreon, Lucasfilm is trying to persuade Disney to greenlight an entire trilogy of films based around Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian, and Grogu. Even though the Mandalorian & Grogu film won't be released in theaters until May 22, 2026, Lucasfilm apparently anticipates that it will be a success and that the Mandalorian's story that began on Disney+ should be carried over to the big screen indefinitely.

Reports have surfaced in the past that Lucasfilm was potentially eyeing a trilogy for The Mandalorian & Grogu, but this most recent report detailed that the production company founded by George Lucas is "really pushing" for Disney to allow a Mandalorian trilogy. However, Lucasfilm's pressure on Disney isn't enough to get the greenlight for two more films. According to Richtman, a trilogy getting made "depends on how well (The Mandalorian & Grogu) performs:"

"Lucasfilm is really pushing for a 'Mandalorian' trilogy, but it all depends on how well next year’s movie performs."

Since Lucasfilm is pushing so hard for a trilogy of films to get made, it is safe to assume that, if that ends up happening, The Mandalorian will never return to Disney+. It was already confirmed that Season 4 of the hit show was turned into the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu film, but other stories that may have originally been planned for Season 4 or even Season 5 would likely be brought into that trilogy.

Lucasfilm already has other movies in development. Technically, movies like Lando and Taika Waititi's movie are still active, but are just moving slowly. However, other flicks like the Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy movie featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey is still moving forward, and Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron is reportedly back in active development as well. Fans are also excited about Shawn Levy's Starfighter movie, which has multiple A-listers attached to it and seems to be moving along in the developmental process quite quickly.

It is also important to mention that Simon Kinberg is technically still developing a trilogy of his own. It was once rumored that his trilogy would act as Episodes X, XI, and XII, but that was never confirmed by Lucasfilm or Disney. No news has been revealed about that trilogy since its announcement, so it could be on the shelf already and may not ever come out.

Even if that Kinberg trilogy is released at some point, Lucasfilm is clearly more excited about a potential Mandalorian trilogy. So, the Mandalorian movies would be released before the Kinberg movies, and the former saga would absolutely wrap up before the Kinberg films.

Will The Mandalorian & Grogu Make Enough Money to Warrant a Trilogy?

A Mandalorian movie trilogy depends entirely on how successful The Mandalorian & Grogu is at the box office when it is released in May 2026. So, the big question is if it will cross that line Disney wants it to cross or not.

Star Wars has always been wildly successful at the box office. All three sequel trilogy movies crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office. In fact, the only theatrical release of the Disney era at Star Wars to not hit $1 billion was Solo: A Star Wars Story. Star Wars clearly has a lot of power at the box office, which is a great sign for Mandalorian fans and for Lucasfilm.

It is also worth noting that The Mandalorian has performed extremely well on Disney+. All three seasons received a lot of viewership, and a lot of fans are more than interested in Din Djarin and Grogu's story.

It is hard to imagine a world where The Mandalorian & Grogu doesn't gross at least $700 million globally. The only potential reason that the movie may not make enough money for Disney to give Lucasfilm the green light to develop an entire trilogy is Disney+.

Theatrical releases under the Disney umbrella are added to Disney+ relatively quickly. Even recent MCU movies have made their way to the streaming platform just a few months after their initial release, but the theater-to-streaming window has at least been getting longer more recently, which is a great sign for The Mandalorian & Grogu. With ticket and snack prices rising at movie theaters, some fans may elect to wait until The Mandalorian & Grogu is added to Disney+.

It is also worth noting that the sequel trilogy left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans. However, Star Wars fans tend to at least show up when new projects are released, so it won't be a surprise if The Mandalorian & Grogu is a massive success.