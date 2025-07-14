All 10 Upcoming Star Wars Movies, Ranked by Excitement Level

10 Star Wars films are on Lucasfilm's slate of upcoming releases, but fans are particularly more excited for some than they are for others. The films are also at vastly different points in terms of development, which also impacts just how exciting each film is as of writing.

Six years have passed since the last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, was released in theaters. So, fans of the galaxy far, far away are more than ready for the franchise of space operas to make its way back to the big screen, especially after some of its recent Disney+ releases haven't particularly performed well in terms of viewership.

Every Upcoming Star Wars Movie, Ranked by Anticipation

2025 has already brought new Star Wars content to fans of the franchise in the form of Andor and Tales of the Underworld. In the next few years, Star Wars' Disney+ library will continue to expand, but beginning in 2026, theatrical releases will become normal again.

10.) Simon Kinberg's Star Wars Trilogy

Lucasfilm

Simon Kinberg has been credited as a producer of a few beloved projects, but his filmography is not too exciting. However, he does have experience in the Star Wars universe, as he was credited as a writer and creator on Star Wars Rebels, which is widely regarded as one of the best and most consistent Star Wars projects of the Disney era.

When Kinberg's trilogy was announced (he will be developing and writing the trilogy), some sources reported that it would be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga, meaning that it would be Episodes X, XI, and XII. However, that has not been confirmed, and will likely not be the case, as Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming film will feature Daisy Ridley's Rey, making it more likely to be a continuation.

9.) Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie

Lucasfilm

Technically, Taika Waititi's Star Wars film is still in development, but it has been so many years since it was announced that it seems like it is dead in the water. Any time Lucasfilm is questioned about the status of the movie, it tells fans that it is still in the works.

The Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder director provided an update on the movie in 2023 where he said that he was struggling with it, but, since then, not much has been revealed.

Since it still seems so far away and since there is a good possibility that it will never happen, Waititi's Star Wars movie is not all that exciting.

8.) Rogue Squadron

Lucasfilm

Patty Jenkins' Star Wars movie (titled Rogue Squadron) was removed from Disney's upcoming release schedule in 2022, but Lucasfilm announced that it was still in development and that it was still something the company is excited about.

Jenkins herself provided a promising update about the project after Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled, but, since then, no new updates have been given about it.

Like Waititi's movie, Rogue Squadron may never even be released, so many fans aren't that excited for it. It is also worth noting that, since the announcement of Starfighter, Rogue Squadron coming out seems even less likely.

7.) Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy

Rian Johnson

Whether Star Wars fans love him or hate him, it is undisputable that Rian Johnson made a giant mark on the Star Wars universe with The Last Jedi. Lucasfilm and Disney were apparently impressed with his work, because, after The Last Jedi released, it was announced that Johnson would be creating his own trilogy in the galaxy far, far away.

However, like a lot of the other announced Star Wars movies, Johnson's trilogy has not made any progress and it seems as though it has been shelved.

Johnson didn't rule out making the trilogy, though. In a 2025 interview, he said that he would "be the happiest person" if he could find his way back into the Star Wars universe:

"I mean, I kind of went down the murder mystery rabbit hole – I’m focused on making other stuff. But that wouldn’t rule out it happening down the line. If I get back in the Star Wars universe someday, I’d be the happiest person."

6.) Lando

Lucasfilm

Lando was originally announced as a Disney+ series, but in 2023, Lucasfilm revealed that the project had been reworked as a feature film. It is still supposed to feature Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, the same character he played in Solo.

Stephen Glover (Donald's brother) is writing the script for the movie alongside Donald, so that is one reason many are excited for the project. However, since no news has come out about the movie recently, its release is still in question.

5.) Untitled Dave Filoni Film

Lucasfilm

Dave Filoni is currently busy working on The Mandalorian & Grogu and Ahsoka Season 2, but the Lucasfilm executive is still set to write and direct a Star Wars movie set in the MandoVerse.

Many believed that Filoni's upcoming movie, which will be a crossover film, would be titled Heir to the Empire, paying tribute to and lightly adapting the popular 1990s Timothy Zahn novel that is now a part of Star Wars Legends.

Filoni's crossover movie is likely still happening, but it may take a bit longer to be released due to The Mandalorian & Grogu and the possibility that that movie could turn into its own trilogy.

At one time, fans would have been more excited for Filoni's movie than anything. Unfortunately, though, Filoni has lost some credibility with some Star Wars fans, so his film has fallen a few spots on the list.

4.) Untitled Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Film

Lucasfilm

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming Star Wars movie has a lot to be excited for. Most notably, it will feature the return of Daisy Ridley, who will be reprising her role as Rey.

However, unfortunately, the project has been put on hold at Lucasfilm. It has not been cancelled, but just put on the back burner while the company focuses on other titles. Most likely, development will resume sooner rather than later, and the project will be released sometime in the coming years.

But, this is Star Wars we are talking about, so it is possible that it may end up getting canned altogether.

3.) James Mangold Film

James Mangold

James Mangold's name is all fans need to get extremely excited about this Star Wars project. Mangold (who was once working on a mature Boba Fett project) has an extensive resume that includes many acclaimed films such as Logan, Ford v Ferrari, and 3:10 to Yuma.

However, a lot more is known about Mangold's movie than about a lot of the other upcoming projects. While it doesn't have a title, it will explore the dawn of the Jedi Order, which is something a lot of Star Wars fans have been interested in since the franchise began in 1977.

So, Mangold's involvement, coupled with what has been revealed about the project, makes it one of the most exciting upcoming movies.

2.) Star Wars: Starfighter

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Starfighter could easily take the number one spot on this list. It will be directed by Deadpool and Wolverine's Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling, one of Hollywood's biggest modern-day A-listers.

It is also worth mentioning that Starfighter is the second furthest project in terms of the development process, meaning that fans won't have to worry that it may not ever be released.

The movie is expected to begin production sometime in fall 2025 and has a current release date of May 28, 2027. Some story details have been revealed as well, with reports specifically indicating that the film will explore a Jedi-Padawan relationship.

1.) The Mandalorian & Grogu

Lucasfilm

Ultimately, The Mandalorian & Grogu is the most exciting Star Wars movie on Lucasfilm's upcoming slate for a few reasons. For one, the film is the furthest along in the development process. Filming wrapped in December 2024, so it is now in the midst of post-production.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is also particularly exciting because Din Djarin and Grogu's story has been fleshed out throughout multiple Disney+ shows so far, so many fans are invested in where they will go next.

Also, it will be seven years since the last Star Wars movie once The Mandalorian & Grogu is released, so considering it will be getting fans back into the movie theater to be transported to a galaxy far, far away, it is only that much more exciting.