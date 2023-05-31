Taika Waititi Reveals Why He's Struggling With His Star Wars Movie

Director Taika Waititi revealed why he is struggling to put together his Star Wars movie.

Waititi, who is best known for his work in the MCU on Thor: Ragnarok and on Oscar-nominated films like Jojo Rabbit, is still set to bring his cinematic to the Star Wars universe, despite the relative lack of updates on his project with Lucasfilm.

Not much is known about the project; however, it was recently reported the New Zealand-born filmmaker would play a role in the movie along with sitting in the director's chair.

The project also has gotten a film start date, seemingly starting production in 2024, as Waititi remains "very excited" about telling his story in the galaxy far, far away.

Waititi's Creative Star Wars Struggles

Star Wars

In a new interview, director Taika Waititi told all about the struggles he has felt when developing his upcoming Star Wars story.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi revealed that he's "got a really good idea for [his film],” but it can be hard building upon that kernel because of the weight and legacy of everything Star Wars that has come before:

“I’ve got a really good idea for it.. It’s just as with all films, it’s this middle part. You’re like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you’re like, ‘Well, I guess they can’t meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.’ ”

This is not the first time Waititi expressed the difficulty that comes with working in the Lucasian lore. Back in June 2022, the filmmaker lamented that his process for the project involved "writ[ing] every idea I’ve ever had and then start to kind of chisel it down:"

“I’m able to kind of bring my tone. At the moment it’s just very early, because I ... still haven’t even finished the script. I’m still trying to come up with ideas and I’m mostly kind of in that part of the process where it’s still very kind of open. And when I write, I kind of write every idea I’ve ever had and then start to kind of chisel it down into something. But I’m still throwing everything at the wall right now.”

When Will Taika's Star Wars Movie Release?

With the announcement of three new Star Wars movies and no update on Taika Waititi's film at this year's Star Wars Celebration, the prospects for the project look a little grim.

Seeing as so many things have been canceled or put on hold within the galaxy far, far away, fans sort of assumed Waititi's movie may also be headed that way.

However, things look on the up and up for the project, and whatever struggles the filmmaker was facing seem to be in the rearview.

Filming on the title is reported to kick off in 2024, meaning the movie could release as soon as later 2025.

Lucasfilm currently has an untitled movie set to release in December 2025; however, word is that either the MandoVerse crossover movie or Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused film will slot into that spot.

After that, the next currently-announced date for a Star Wars movie is December 17, 2027, which feels like the natural spot for which Rey's return and the MandoVerse film does not take that 2025 date.

While not on the slate, this could potentially mean Waititi's film arrives sometime in 2026, six years after it was initially announced.

Waititi's next film, Next Goal Wins, hits theaters on November 17.