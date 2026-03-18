Marvel Studios Star Reveals Who The Deadliest Assassin In The MCU Is

Daredevil: Born Again and Marvel Studios star Wilson Bethel set the record straight on who he thinks is the deadliest assassin in the MCU (and it's an unsurprising choice). Bethel is set to return as Dex Poindexter in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (complete with his own comic-accurate costume), and he is expected to continue his deadly ways as he tries to evade capture from Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The Marvel villain clearly has his work cut out for him in Season 2, but the fact that he already built a reputation of being one of, if not the most lethal and precise killers, suggests that he will be capable of getting out of any mess.

Speaking as a guest in the Season 1 lookback of the Daredevil: Born Again podcast, Wilson Bethel delivered a tongue-in-cheek comment where he proclaimed Bullseye as the "deadliest assassin in the MCU."

"I am Wilson Bethel, and I play the role of the deadliest assassin in the MCU-- thank you very much-- Bullseye."

Bethel's comments are not surprising because Bullseye already built a strong reputation in the MCU for being the most lethal and precise killer who can turn anything literally into a deadly weapon whenever he chooses.

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Even though Poindexter doesn't have superpowers, Bullseye is famous for never missing a shot and for his flawless track record, making him a strong candidate to be the MCU's most dangerous assassin.

Bethel previously teased that his version of Bullseye will be more unhinged and dangerous in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, noting that "The Dex of Season 2 is a new Dex that we haven’t really seen yet."

Bullseye has a clear target on his back after attempting to kill Mayor Fisk and Vanessa Fisk while also successfully killing Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. Joining Bethel in the show's sophomore run are Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Krysten Ritter, and many more.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 24.

Why It Makes Sense That Bullseye Is the MCU’s Deadliest Assassin

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While the MCU has plenty of deadly assassins in its roster, which includes the likes of Natasha Romanoff, Yelena Belova, Ghost, and Taskmaster, Bullseye stands out due to his unenhanced marksmanship and unpredictability whenever he faces someone in battle.

Natasha Romanoff and Yelena might be two of the most well-rounded killers in the MCU, mainly because their training began in childhood at the Red Room. Bullseye has one major advantage over them: he has raw, impossible precision, while they rely on their training and gadgets.

Meanwhile, Ghost relies on her phasing abilities, which serve as a cheat code in battles, while Taskmaster has photographic reflexes that don't necessarily scream hitman specialization. Elektra, another highly-trained assassin, is deadly in close encounters, but she lacks Bullseye's ranged improvisation, which is far more dangerous because he can kill anyone at any given distance.

Bucky might be a close contender to Bullseye due to his super-soldier background, unmatched combat experience, and expertise with any weapon he's given. However, the fact that Bullseye relies solely on his actual skill, without any super-soldier enhancements, gives him a far superior advantage.

It's safe to say that no one else in the MCU matches Bullseye's ranged assassination expertise, and his pinpoint lethality makes him the most dangerous and terrifying assassin.