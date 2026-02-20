Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Reveals Bullseye’s New Comic-Accurate Costume

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 just gave fans their clearest look yet at Bullseye’s long-awaited comic-accurate costume. New promotional artwork confirms that Wilson Bethel’s Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter will finally don the character’s signature hood with the concentric-circle target emblem, a design that has defined Bullseye in the comics for decades but never made it to screen during the Netflix era.

Season 2 premieres March 24, 2026, on Disney+, running eight episodes. It picks up from Season 1’s finale, in which Bullseye escaped prison and remained at large, having already killed Foggy Nelson and made his vendetta against Wilson Fisk brutally clear. What arrives in Season 2 is, by Bethel’s own account, a more dangerous and unhinged version of the character than anything seen before.

The Born Again Season 1 costume Bethel wore was a full-body dark blue tactical suit, a grounded, realistic take that paid tribute to Bullseye’s classic blue comic look without directly replicating it. It introduced some fidelity to the source material but stopped short of the character’s most recognizable feature: the target symbol on his forehead.

Marvel Television

Season 2 changes that completely. The new promo art shows Poindexter wearing a sculpted mask that covers his face from the bridge of the nose down, with a pronounced hard-shell cowl and, most significantly, the circular bullseye target mounted prominently at the temple.

The costume retains the blue-dominant color scheme but trades the grounded tactical look for something that reads as a proper supervillain suit. It is the first time any live-action version of Bullseye has worn the full comics-accurate hood.

Marvel Television

This comparison image tells the whole story. The Season 1 Bullseye was a man hiding behind a ski mask, making him look like a generic bad guy. The Season 2 Bullseye wears a costume that announces exactly who he is.

Marvel Television

The Significance of Bullseye’s Costume in Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, Bullseye is one of Daredevil’s most iconic and terrifying adversaries. His most defining trait is that he can turn any object into a lethal projectile with near-perfect accuracy. A playing card, a pencil, a paper clip, anything in his hands becomes a weapon.

His comic costume is primarily black/blue and white full bodysuit with white accents, gloves, and boots, anchored by the bullseye target on his mask. He has worn variations of that design since his first appearance in 1976, and it remains one of the most recognizable villain silhouettes in Marvel’s catalog. The MCU’s Season 2 design nods to that legacy without copying it wholesale, keeping the blue palette established in the Netflix era while finally incorporating the emblem that makes the character unmistakable.

Marvel Comics

The costume upgrade also carries narrative significance beyond Bulleye looking super-cool. In Netflix Daredevil and Born Again Season 1, Poindexter operated largely in the shadows, a killer working within structures, first as a law enforcement operative serving Kingpin, then as a fugitive. The full Bullseye costume in Season 2 signals that Dex is no longer hiding. He's embraced the identity completely, which lines up with everything Bethel has teased about where the character is headed.

Where Bullseye Stands Heading Into Season 2

In Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Dex is hired by Vanessa Fisk to kill Foggy Nelson, a move that ultimately lands him a life sentence in prison. However, he manages to escape and sets his sights on revenge against the Fisks. Dex attempts to assassinate Wilson Fisk with a sniper shot, but Matt Murdock intervenes and takes the bullet in his place. Although the Anti-Vigilante Task Force goes after him, they fail to capture him. With Dex now at large, it’s only a matter of time before he looks for another opportunity to strike.

Season 2 drops into a New York under martial law. Fisk, now the mayor, deployed his Anti-Vigilante Task Force to hunt Daredevil publicly. Matt Murdock, operating from the shadows, assembles a coalition that includes Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, returning to the MCU for the first time since her 2019 Netflix run. Also back are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake, and Matthew Lillard as Mr. Charles, a foil to Wilson Fisk. Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, killed in Season 1’s premiere, also appears in some capacity, likely in flashback.

Where Bullseye fits into that war remains the big question. In the Season 2 trailer, he’s seen bloodied on the floor as Daredevil extends a hand to him, an image that hints at a possible shift in their dynamic. Whether that moment signals a reluctant alliance or something more strategic remains to be seen.