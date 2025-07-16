Bullseye Actor Teases Unhinged Return in Daredevil Born Again Season 2

Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel teased a more unhinged version of the MCU villain in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and fans should be worried. Bullseye (aka Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter) has been a crucial part of Daredevil's story, whether in the comics or on-screen, and Daredevil: Born Again made the character more dangerous after he killed Foggy Nelson in Episode 1. While Bullseye suffered from a massive four-storey fall and endured harsh injuries from his fight against Hell's Kitchen's protector, the villain still survived due to Dex's spine being enhanced with cogmium steel (aka his wild new power).

While a good chunk of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 saw Dex in prison for Foggy's murder, the villain still found a way to escape and exact his revenge against Mayor Fisk and his wife, Vanessa, for essentially ruining his life in the process. Although Dex failed in shooting down New York's new mayor, Born Again's Season 1 finale confirmed that Bullseye is still at large, waiting for the right moment to attack. Ahead of Season 2, Wilson Bethel hyped up Bullseye's return by teasing that his villainous character will be much more dangerous.

Speaking with Collider, Wilson Bethel teased that MCU fans will get to see a "new Dex" in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, promising that the series will showcase "some sides of his personality that we haven't seen yet:"

"The Dex of ['Daredevil: Born Again'] Season 2 is a new Dex that we haven’t really seen yet. I’m very excited for people to see it, and I’m curious to see how they weigh in on it. There are some elements of him in this season, some sides of his personality, that we haven’t seen yet, and I’m thrilled for people to get to see it."

The MCU actor also reflected on receiving the call to return for Daredevil: Born Again, calling it "one of the great surprising gifts of [his] entire career:"

"As it happened, getting that call and getting the opportunity to return to that show and return to that character, who I just absolutely adore playing, and I think it’s so much fun to play, it’s just been one of the great, surprising gifts of my entire career. We just finished shooting the second season. I get to do so much fun, insane stuff in this new season. I’m so excited for fans to see it. I hope that we have several, if not many more, years of wonderful story in store for Bullseye and for the whole 'Daredevil' crew. It’s such a great, lovely group of people on that show, in front of and behind the camera. I just feel honored to be part of it."

Based on what Bethel said, it seemed that Dex would enter unhinged territory in Season 2, considering the character's current predicament of being a wanted man in New York.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2026, and it will explore the ramifications of Mayor Fisk's announcement that New York is under martial law and the deployment of his anti-vigilante task force. Joining Bethel in a stacked Season 2 cast are Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Wall, Krysten Ritter, Jon Bernthal, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, and Nikki M. James.

How Dangerous Bullseye Will Be in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Bullseye is out for blood in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and he is a man on a mission, willing to endure pain and countless enemies to achieve his goal of eliminating Mayor Wilson Fisk once and for all.

Wilson Bethel's comments about seeing a new side of Dex in Season 2 could mean many things. With his back against the wall, knowing the full scale of Fisk's anti-vigilante task force, Dex's new side that fans will see may be a slightly redeemed version, who will unexpectedly team up with Daredevil (albeit temporarily) against Fisk's army. This is something fans have yet to see on-screen, so it would line up with Bethel's comments.

Interestingly, some set photos of Daredevil: Born Again in Season 2 already show Daredevil and Bullseye (wearing an upgraded costume) standing side by side. It's possible that they are initially fighting against each other, but they are forced to team up to take down Fisk's task force.

More so, fans could see another side of Dex in Season 2: his much more violent side, possibly taking down as many task force members as he can in the most brutal ways possible.

All in all, there is no doubt that Bullseye will be a force to reckoned with in the Marvel series' sophomore run.