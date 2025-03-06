Daredevil: Born Again brought back one of Matt Murdock's fiercest rivals in Bullseye, and Episode 1 proved that he is hard to kill, even after being thrown off a building.

Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter (aka Bullseye) debuted in Daredevil Season 3 on Netflix, making his presence felt by wreaking havoc after impersonating Daredevil.

At the end of Season 3, Murdock turned Dex against Wilson Fisk after revealing that Kingpin orchestrated the death of the woman he loves.

Fisk broke Dex's back, but he viciously returned in Daredevil: Born Again by killing a fan-favorite character.

Bullseye's Fall in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1 Explained

Wilson Bethel

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 1 and 2.

In Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1, Bullseye (one of the main villains of the series) returns by going after Foggy Nelson's client, Benny, prompting Matt Murdock to suit up as Daredevil to save him before it's too late.

However, Benny is not Bullseye's target; it is a diversion. Instead, the villain wants to know Foggy's location because he is his real target.

Bullseye shoots Foggy in the chest, leaving an enraged Daredevil to pursue him. As Foggy bleeds out, Matt hears his heartbeat while fighting off Bullseye and trying to stop him from killing other innocent people.

Foggy dies, and Matt snaps on Bullseye by throwing him off the roof.

Despite suffering from a massive 4-story fall combined with the injuries from his fight with Daredevil, Bullseye still manages to wake up while lying on the ground, confirming his new fall immunity power.

How Did Bullseye Survive His Fall in Daredevil: Born Again?

Wilson Bethel

Anyone could have died from the fall that Bullseye suffered in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1, but the ending of Daredevil Season 3 explains why he survived.

After Wilson Fisk broke his back, Daredevil Season 3 ended with Dex's spine being enhanced with cogmium steel before the series closed with a shot of his eyes with a bullseye in them.

The experimental surgery on Bullseye's back made him a formidable foe for Daredevil.

Netflix

Interestingly, the surgeon in charge of reinforcing Dex's back in Season 3's ending is named Dr. Oyama.

In Marvel Comics, Dr. Kenji Oyama (aka Lord Dark Wind) is a surgeon and expert in utilizing the secrets of Adamantium and the man responsible for infusing the metal into Wolverine (read more about Adamantium's MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World).

Meanwhile, due to his reinforced body, Dex showcased his might against Matt Murdock, a much more dangerous opponent. The episode also implies that Daredevil only defeated him after he went berserk and didn't hold back.

At this stage, it is unknown if Bullseye will return in future episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, especially after receiving a sentence of life imprisonment.

Still, knowing how violent and psychotic Bullseye is, there is always a chance of him escaping prison and returning to wreak havoc in New York.

After all, he still has a bone to pick with the man who broke his back and now serves as the Mayor of New York City: Wilson Fisk.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.