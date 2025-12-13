Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Unveils Its 4 Major Villains

New York Comic-Con 2025 delivered a first look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, confirming the formidable line-up of antagonists Matt Murdock will face. The Disney+ series, which wrapped production this past summer, is setting the stage for a complex political war throughout New York City. With Wilson Fisk newly installed as mayor following the events of the first season, the trailer showcased the overwhelming challenge facing Daredevil.

The footage, shown exclusively to attendees, revealed that Matt Murdock must contend not only with familiar and deadly foes but also new players operating at the highest levels of global influence. Following Fisk's controversial yet successful mayoral campaign and his subsequent activation of the draconian Anti-Vigilante Task Force, the balance of power in Hell's Kitchen and throughout New York has fundamentally changed. Daredevil now faces a threat that is both physical, in the form of deadly street operatives, and systemic, emanating from City Hall and extending to international financial circles. Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is set to begin streaming on Disney+ in March 2026.

Major Villains Confirmed for Daredevil Season 2

Kingpin (Wilson Fisk)

Marvel Television

Wilson Fisk is set to be the biggest antagonist in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, now that he wields supreme authority over New York City as its mayor. The trailer footage emphasized that Fisk’s brute force remains intact, showing him engaged in a bloody boxing match. This violent act contrasts sharply with his political status.

In later shots from the trailer, Kingpin unleashes a chilling laugh as the camera cuts to his anti-vigilante task force wreaking havoc, unloading a barrage of gunfire into an armored truck. These brief moments hint at the brutal chaos Wilson Fisk will unleash in the second season of Born Again.

Vanessa Fisk

Marvel Television

Vanessa Fisk is confirmed to return, serving as the Kingpin’s strategic partner and confidante. The trailer footage includes a shot of Vanessa having dinner and laughing. Now acting as the Mayor’s public consort, Vanessa provides a calculated veneer of innocence, actively supporting and guiding her husband’s political and criminal maneuvers from the shadows.

In the first season, Vanessa rapidly evolved from an art curator to a ruthless criminal mastermind, eventually being revealed as the true architect behind the assassination of Foggy Nelson. Her role in Season 2 is likely to be just as brutal, if not more chilling.

Bullseye (Benjamin Poindexter)

Marvel Television

Benjamin Poindexter returns, positioned as the unpredictable and highly dangerous physical threat to Matt Murdock. The trailer shows Bullseye in a sequence where he appears visually at peace, walking into a diner and ordering a milkshake while smiling.

This calm is shattered by a later, more violent scene where a bloody Dex is seen lying on the ground, smiling, immediately after a fight. Interestingly, Daredevil is standing over him, seemingly offering Dex a hand.

Mr. Charles

Universal Pictures

Matthew Lillard joins the cast as Mr. Charles, an antagonist who challenges Wilson Fisk on a geopolitical scale. Mr. Charles is officially confirmed as a high-level international power player. He represents the global financial and diplomatic interests that oppose Fisk’s newly acquired local authority. In the trailer, a brief shot of Mr. Charles is shown, and he looks more menacing than ever.

Mr. Charles will not engage in street violence but will instead use economic pressure and political leverage to threaten the Mayor's reign. His introduction ensures the conflict extends beyond Hell's Kitchen, forcing Fisk to defend his power against sophisticated threats operating from the world's elite circles.

What To Expect From Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again promises an intriguing narrative focused on an organized resistance movement against Wilson Fisk's authoritarian regime. The trailer footage clearly outlines a season dedicated to the consequences of a masked hero who has been outlawed by law.

The central conflict will revolve around Matt Murdock building a vigilante army to combat Mayor Fisk's power. Executive producer Sana Amanat teased the question of whether Kingpin, having achieved everything he desired, will "squeeze his treasure too hard," hinting at Kingpin potentially taking things too far. The trailer itself shows Fisk being impersonated by a criminal wearing a mask of his face and features protests against him, confirming that things are going to get extra complex for Matt and Fisk.