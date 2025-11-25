Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Confirms Fan-Favorite Character’s Death

The question of Foggy Nelson's fate in the MCU's Daredevil: Born Again was finally answered, but the revelation is heartbreaking. Star Charlie Cox, the man behind Matt Murdock, delivered a crushing confirmation during a recent fan Q&A that Hell’s Kitchen’s second-favorite lawyer is indeed dead.

The definitive statement was made directly by Cox during a Q&A panel at La Conve 64 (part of Animex 2025) in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, held over the weekend of November 22–23, 2025, at the Cintermex Convention Center. A fan asked directly about the persistent hope that Foggy was still alive, presenting a popular theory. Cox's response was devastating for many. "What do you think about the theory that Foggy is alive?" the audience member asked. Cox responded with a bit of confusion on his face, stating, "But Daredevil heard his heart stop… He’s dead."

Marvel Television

The confirmation was met with audible disappointment from the crowd, documented in a clip from the event. Cox acknowledged the reaction, adding, "I’m sorry, I’m very sad," before concluding, "I love that theory, but it’s wrong."

This quote eliminates any ambiguity surrounding the end of Foggy Nelson’s life, a major emotional turning point for Matt Murdock in the series' narrative. However, the news raises immediate questions about the series' future, as the actor who plays him, Elden Henson, was confirmed to appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

For those unfamiliar with the events of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, Foggy Nelson’s death was the shocking, brutal climax of the series premiere. Foggy, along with his law partner Matt Murdock and friend Karen Page, was celebrating a small victory at their favorite spot, Josie's Bar. However, a case Foggy was working on, involving a client known as Dumb Benny, had inadvertently exposed the criminal activities of an extremely powerful figure, Vanessa Fisk, the wife of Wilson Fisk (the Kingpin).

To silence Foggy and protect her empire, Vanessa hired the psychopathic assassin Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, also known as Bullseye. As Matt (having briefly left as Daredevil) was distracted by a commotion, Bullseye aimed from a rooftop across the street.

A sniper bullet struck Foggy in the chest. Daredevil raced back to the scene, engaging in a desperate, brutal fight with Bullseye around and above the bar. While Karen Page desperately tended to her friend, Daredevil fought, listening with his enhanced senses for the telltale sound of Foggy's heartbeat.

The confirmation of death, which Charlie Cox referenced, came when Daredevil realized the sound had stopped. Foggy succumbed to the gunshot wound, dying in Karen's arms.

The Mystery of Elden Henson's Season 2 Return

Marvel Television

Henson's involvement in the second season of Born Again was exciting news that fueled speculation that Foggy had somehow survived or would be miraculously revived. Now, with Cox’s statement closing the door on any living return, the nature of Henson's role looks crystal clear: Foggy Nelson will likely appear exclusively in flashbacks.

The presence of a beloved character like Foggy, even if only through memories, is crucial for exploring Matt Murdock's grief and the profound impact of this loss on his psyche. This narrative device will allow the series to maintain the emotional continuity and rich history established between the trio of Matt, Foggy, and Karen Page.

Evidence supporting the flashback theory already exists. The recent New York Comic-Con trailer footage provided a glimpse of Foggy Nelson sporting the slightly longer hairstyle he wore during the first season of the original Netflix Daredevil series. This look directly contrasts with his appearance shortly before his confirmed death, strongly indicating that the scenes featuring him are set in the past.

The tragedy of Foggy’s death, coupled with the imminent confirmation of Karen’s fate, establishes the severe emotional stakes for Matt Murdock as he continues his crusade in the MCU in black. While fans must mourn the loss of the Nelson & Murdock dynamic, they can look forward to seeing the cherished partnership once more in flashbacks, perhaps defining a younger Matt before tragedy struck Hell's Kitchen.