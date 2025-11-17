There's a Good Reason Why Daredevil's Costume Is Now Black In the MCU

Daredevil has been spotted in an exciting new suit for Season 2 of his Disney+ series, and there's a particular reason it's switched from red to black. It took all season for Charlie Cox's vigilante to don his superhero suit in Daredevil: Born Again, but he ultimately put on the horns again in the fight against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and his anti-superhero regime.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again will debut in March 2026, but a new Daredevil suit has already been revealed thanks to on-set photos of Cox in black attire. Marvel Studios then released a proper look at Daredevil's new suit, revealing the black double D-adorned outfit in all its glory. The new garb is a significant change from Daredevil's previous red body armor, and there's a specific reason for this.

Speaking to Brandon Davis' Phase Hero at New York Comic-Con, during which fans got a preview of Daredevil: Born Again and the new suit, Charlie Cox revealed "there is a reason why [the suit] is black." Cox said that every change to the suit was motivated by a specific reason, and fans will learn what that is when Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 releases:

Charlie Cox: "Well, [the suit] changes significantly in this season. There is a reason why it's black. There is a reason for that, which is cool. Whenever there is anything to do with the suit, one of the things that is important to me, one of the things that I liked from the comics, that I like to make sure we incorporate into our show, is that it's incorporated into the story. There's a reason for everything."

Cox likened this reason to Matt Murdock's motivation to ditch his superhero attire in Season 1. This related to the death of his best friend, Foggy Nelson, at the hands of Bullseye, which nearly pushed Daredevil over his moral line to kill another human being. In fear of what he might become, Murock switched to fighting crime solely as a lawyer instead.

Cox said providing a reason for the suit changes prevents the show from becoming "too comicbooky." He felt it was important that "we get to enjoy the reason for it" and said Season 2 would provide a reason for why "the 'DD's' are on there:"

Charlie Cox: "Like in Season 1, there's a reason he takes off the vigilante outfit and puts on the actual suit, and we discuss it in the show. I like that we always try to do that as much as possible. Otherwise, the suspension of disbelief around the element can be a bit too comicbooky. So, I think that it is important that we get to enjoy the reason for it. So with this season, for this new suit, there's a reason it's black, there's a reason the "DD's" are on there."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be released on Disney+ in March 2026. The new season will deal with the implications of Wilson Fisk's new Anti-Vigilante Task Force, which targets Daredevil and his fellow superheroes, including Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones (who returns for the first time since Jessica Jones' ending in 2019).

What Does Daredevil's New Black Suit Mean in Season 2?

Marvel

Since the first reveal of Cox in the new black Daredevil suit, many have speculated that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will continue to draw from the Shadowland and Back in Black storylines from Marvel Comics.

In these comic book arcs, Matt Murdock trades his scarlet armor for a black suit, with red double D's painted on the chest. The series has already drawn inspiration from these comic arcs, with Daredevil's almost-murder of Bullseye coming from Shadowland, while Mayor Fisk's overtaking of the city is similar in Back in Black.

Perhaps the reason that Cox alludes to for the black suit in Daredevil: Born Again will relate to Daredevil becoming a new type of vigilante in Season 2, possibly walking a darker path than previous seasons, as he is pushed to his limits to stop Fisk.

In Shadowland, Daredevil's actions, which become more extreme as the arc continues, are questioned by his fellow street-level heroes, particularly after he abandons his no-killing rule. It's revealed later that the Beast of the Hand possessed him. Daredevil: Born Again's grounded nature strays away from any fantasy or possession. However, DD: BA could still find a more realistic way to put Matt Murdock on a dark journey, which can be reflected via his new black suit.