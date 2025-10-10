Fans have been treated to the first official look at Daredevil's new black suit set to debut in next year's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Charlie Cox's Marvel hero is set to return to streaming next year with the second season of his hit R-rated Disney+ show. This next chapter in Marvel Studios' ongoing Daredevil saga will see Cox's horn-bearing hero going to war with criminal kingpin turned New York City mayor, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), as vigilanteism is made illegal in the American mega-city.

As New York Comic-Con continues in New York City, Marvel Studios debuted a sneak peek at Daredevil's super-suit upgrade coming in Daredevil: Born Again's forthcoming second season. The character's new outfit, revealed exclusively by Entertainment Weekly, is entirely black, as opposed to its usual scarlet red, and features a new "Double D" logo across the chest.

Fans got a glimpse of this black suit that Daredevil previously wore, thanks to set photos snapped by onlookers during the show's New York City production schedule, but this is the first high-definition, official look at the character's upgraded attire.

The black suit appears to be heavily inspired by the character's look in the beloved Shadowland storyline, which also featured Matt blacking out, emerging in red, and donning the "twin Ds" on his chest.

In that Shadowland story, Daredevil takes over the group of master ninjas known as The Hand, leading an army of vigilantes and becoming consumed with power, prompting other heroes around him to lead a charge against the iconic Marvel character.

Daredevil: Born Again is said to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2026. The new season will once again star Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Jon Bernthal as Punisher. After the dramatic events of Season 1, which saw D'Onofrio's Fisk rise to the rank of New York City mayor, Season 2 will see Cox's Daredevil take on the villainous criminal kingpin in an all-out war across NYC.

Why Did Daredevil Change His Suit?

Thus far, since returning to the MCU on Disney+, Charlie Cox's Daredevil has cycled through his costumes quite quickly. He notoriously first appeared during this Daredevil revival effort, in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, wearing a red get-up that has been dubbed the "Ketchup and Mustard" costume.

He then went back to his more traditional red in Daredevil: Born Again, donning a brighter ruby than had been previously seen in the original Netflix Daredevil series.

Now, he is going all black for his upcoming adventure in Born Again Season 2. This new look is likely meant to signify a new, even darker era for the hero, as he goes to battle against Kingpin and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

When the first leaks of this costume began to appear online, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that this may not be an entirely new suit at all, but rather an altered version of his red one.

Minor scuffs and cracks in the new black look were visible during some battle sequences during filming, potentially hinting that this is just a custom spray-paint coat on the original red suit. As Matt goes to war in the streets of New York, he may need to hide in the shadows even more than before, making his new black look vital for his survival.