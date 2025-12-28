2026's Live-Action Spider-Verse TV Show Confirmed to Include 4 Marvel Actors

The upcoming live-action Spider-Noir series that will be released on MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video in 2026 will feature four actors who have played other characters under the Marvel umbrella in the past. Spider-Noir is bringing Nicholas Cage's Spider-Noir to life for the first time in live-action following the character's appearance in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The show will be set in the 1930s in an alternate universe.

Many fans are familiar with Nicholas Cage's work in Into the Spider-Verse, but he is not the only actor who will be returning to the world of Marvel in Spider-Noir. Specifically, four total actors who have been featured in other Marvel projects (both within the MCU and outside it) have been cast in the upcoming live-action series.

Some notable actors who will be in the series and have not played in a Marvel title before are Brendan Gleeson (Mad-Eye Moody in the Harry Potter franchise), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), and Li Jun Li (Quantico).

All Four Spider-Noir Actors Who Have Been in Other Marvel Projects

Nicholas Cage

Columbia Pictures

When Spider-Noir was first announced by Sony Pictures Television, it was confirmed that Nicholas Cage would continue to play the titular character in the live-action series. As mentioned, he also portrayed Spider-Noir in the animated Into the Spider-Verse movie, which was his first appearance as the stoic hero.

However, Spider-Noir was not the first Marvel character Cage played. Back in 2007 and 2011, Cage starred in Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, two not-so-well-received adaptations of one of Marvel's most iconic characters.

Since its release, some fans have been more forgiving of the two Ghost Rider flicks, and Cage's performance was like many actors' performances in comic book movies at that time — over the top. However, many praised his voice acting in Into the Spider-Verse, so fans generally have high hopes for his portrayal of Spider-Noir in the self-titled series where he will be a down-on-his-luck private investigator.

It is also worth noting that Cage is rumored to return to the animated Spider-Verse franchise in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Abraham Popoola

Marvel Studios

Abraham Popoola was also announced as a cast member for Spider-Noir, and it will be his third Marvel project. He previously portrayed Dag in The Marvels and Ryan in Morbius, so Spider-Noir will also mark his third different Marvel character.

For reference, Dag was a SABER agent in The Marvels who appeared in quite a few scenes. His Morbius role was less substantial, as his character, Ryan, was the leader of a counterfeiting operation who did not appear much throughout the film's total runtime.

In Spider-Noir, Popoola will be playing a World War I veteran. His involvement in the series was reported by Deadline in July 2024, and the report also revealed that Popoola's character is trying to get ahead in his life. It is unclear how many episodes he will appear in.

Amy Aquino

Marvel Television

Amy Aquino will be returning to the world of Marvel for the first time since 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In that Disney+ show, she played Christina Raynor, a former United States Marine who was also Bucky Barnes' therapist. Aquino appeared in three total episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Details of Aquino's Spider-Noir character have not been revealed, but her involvement in the series was first reported by Deadline in February 2025. It was confirmed that she will be portraying a recurring character, though, so fans can expect to see Aquino in multiple episodes.

Michael Kostroff

Marvel Television

Michael Kostroff will also be starring in Spider-Noir alongside Cage, Popoola, and Aquino. He is the fourth and final cast member to have appeared in at least one other Marvel project in the past. Specifically, Kostroff played Noah Burstein in Netflix's Luke Cage series. Noah was a doctor and scientist at Seagate Prison, and was the one ultimately responsible for giving Carl Lucas (aka Luke Cage) his powers. Kostroff appeared in four Luke Cage episodes.

Like Amy Aquino, Michael Kostroff's Spider-Noir role has not been fully revealed. However, The Hollywood Reporter detailed that he will be playing a recurring character, so he will appear across multiple episodes.