Marvel Just Debuted Its 7th Live-Action Spider-Man Actor

Marvel debuted its seventh actor to play Spider-Man in live-action, with a first look at MGM+'s Spider-Man Noir. In the character's more than 50 years on the big and small screen, fans have seen everyone from Tobey Maguire to Nicolas Cage play Marvel's iconic web-head, with each actor bringing their own spin on the wall-crawling hero.

As Marvel approaches its next set of Spidey-centric on-screen stories, the beloved comic brand debuted its seventh live-action actor to play the character in Nicolas Cage. Cage will bring the character to life in his upcoming Spider-Man Noir streaming series, joining a long history of stars playing the prolific comic book hero.

Cage's Noir series is just the tip of the iceberg for Marvel's plans for Spider-Man. While Nicolas Cage will put a dary, gritty detective bent on the character in a moody, broody noir world, other actors like Tom Holland are lining up their next web-slinging adventure, with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day (due out on July 31, 2026).

Every Actor Who Has Played Spider-Man in Live-Action

Danny Seagren

The Electric Company

Danny Seagren is technically the first actor to have portrayed Spider-Man in live-action. His take on the character dates back to 1972 when he appeared in a recurring segment on Jim Henson's The Electric Company known as Spidey Super Stories.

This children's show segment ran for two years. It featured the renowned puppeteer in full Spider-Man costume, regaling audiences with his stories of super-powered triumph.

Nicholas Hammond

The Amazing Spider-Man

Coming shortly after Seagren's portrayal of the wall-crawling hero was Nicholas Hammond. Hammond played the character in the 1977 Spider-Man movie, providing U.S. TV audiences with a first proper look at the character's on-screen potential.

Hammond went on to play the character several more times, including in the Amazing Spider-Man TV series, which ran on CBS from 1977 to 1979. His version of the hero is probably best known these days for his bizarre hand-made costume that, nearly half a century later, does not exactly hold up to modern standards.

Shinji Todō

Spider-Man

The last of what fans consider the pre-modern Spider-Men was played by Japanese actor Shinji Todō. Todō played the character in the 1978 Japanese Spider-Man movie and TV spin-off series of the same name.

His take on the hero colloquially became known as Japanese Spider-Man, shown for on-screen adventures rarely seen elsewhere. These included run-ins with kaiju-like monsters, the use of a giant mech, and Spider-Man wielding a gun. Japanese Spider-Man has popped up here and there over the years, even appearing in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Tobey Maguire

Spider-Man

The Spider-Man/Peter Parker that most fans will remember as their first live-action interpretation of the character is Tobey Maguire's. Maguire had the honor of playing the first Hollywood Spider-Man in 2002's Spider-Man.

Maguire played the character for the three films in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy (which ran from 2002 to 2007). More than a decade later, he returned to the role in the Multiversal Spider-Man: No Way Home and has been rumored to appear further with the upcoming release of Marvel Studios' reality-bending Avengers: Secret Wars.

Andrew Garfield

The Amazing Spider-Man

After plans for a fourth Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movie fell apart at Sony Pictures, The Social Network star Andrew Garfield was brought in for the studio's first big-screen Spider-Man reboot.

Garfield played an edgier, more modern take on the character for two movies, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He also came back alongside Maguire for a Multiversal cameo for the ages in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home (read more about Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man future here).

Tom Holland

Spider-Man: No Way Home

In yet another live-action Spider-Man reboot, teenage star Tom Holland was brought in to play a new version of Spider-Man as Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios worked out a deal to have the character appear in the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland's take on the hero has gone where no other has before him, completing a trilogy of solo films, joining the Avengers on-screen, and getting an upcoming fourth film with the currently-in-development Spider-Man: Brand New Day from Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Nicolas Cage

Spider-Noir

After several decades off the small screen, National Treasure star Nicolas Cage will bring Spider-Man back into live-action on TV with the release of his upcoming Spider-Man Noir series on Amazon Prime.

The new mystery-tinged take on the web-head will see Cage reprise his Spider-Verse franchise role as the titular Spider-Man Noir, a dark and gritty version of the iconic hero who leans more on the detective side of the character rather than being a traditional super-powered crime fighter.

BONUS: Uncredited Actor in Madame Web

Madame Web

Technically, another actor has brought Spider-Man to life in live-action, but fans do not know their name. In 2024's Madame Web movie, a baby Peter Parker plays a small part in its superhero story.

While the baby Peter never dons the mask, his presence is clearly presented as the future Spider-Man, joining the ranks of Dakota Johnson's Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney's Spider-Woman, and Isabela Merced's Araña.