2026 Spider-Man Show Announces Its 7 Main Actors

A new Spider-Man show will be released in 2026, and the live-action series is recruiting impressive cast members. Sony's Spider-Noir is an adaptation of the Marvel comics character, with the alternate universe Spider-Man reimagined as an aging private investigator in 1930s New York. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and will air on Prime Video, thus it sits outside of the continuity of the MCU.

While Spider-Noir won't feature any of the established actors from the MCU, an official Amazon MGM press release has confirmed seven of the main actors in the series (along with an exciting guest cast).

All the Confirmed Actors in Marvel's Spider-Noir TV Series

Nicolas Cage - Spider-Man Noir

The titular Spider-Man Noir will be played by Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage, who has no shortage of credits, including The Surfer, Longlegs, and National Treasure. Most importantly, Cage served as the voice behind Spider-Noir in Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which streamlined his casting in the live-action adaptation (he will also return to the character in Beyond the Spider-Verse).

Spider-Man Noir is described as a down-on-his-luck detective who must grapple with his past as New York's superhero in Spider-Noir, and a first look at Cage in the Spider-suit was recently revealed. He possesses the same abilities as the typical Spider-Man, but also turns his talents into private investigating.

Lamorne Morris - Robbie Robertson

Fargo's Lamorne Morris will play Daily Bugle journalist Robbie Robertson in Spider-Noir. The character, which originated in Marvel comics, is a dedicated and hard-working reporter willing to do whatever is necessary to make it as a black man in the media in 1930s New York. This means he's willing to take on the riskier stories that other journalists won't touch to make his mark, which brings him in contact with Spider-Man Noir.

Brendan Gleeson

Academy Award nominee Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) is set for his first Marvel role in Sony's Spider-Noir. It has not been confirmed who Gleeson will play in the TV show, but he will reportedly be a New York mob boss and the series' villain. In 2024, Gleeson described his character to Collider as being a "philosopher" with a "drone-eye view of things" who is "equally dangerous."

In Spider-Man Noir comics, one of the major crime lords in New York is none other than Norman Osborn, so it could be that Gleeson is playing an alternate version of the famous Spider-Man character.

Abraham Popoola

Another cast member in Spider-Noir is Atlas and The Curse's Abraham Popoola. Like Gleeson, Popoola's role hasn't been revealed, but his casting announcement confirmed the actor would be playing a World War I veteran searching for ways to get ahead.

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li has starred in her share of period pieces, recently in Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Damien Chazelle's Babylon. Next, she will take to 1930s New York as an unannounced character in Spider-Noir who is reportedly a singer at the premier nightclub in New York.

Karen Rodriguez

Spider-Noir's cast also includes Karen Rodriguez, known for her work on Acapulco and Power Book IV: Force. No character details were included in Rodriguez's casting, but she is expected to be a series regular.

Jack Huston

Rounding out Spider-Noir's cast of regulars is Jack Huston, who is rumored to be playing a bodyguard in the Marvel series. Huston is best known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire and Mayfair Witches.

Spider-Noir will be released on Prime Video in 2026.