Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photos Confirm 4 Major Plot Details Not Seen In the Trailer

The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer, released on January 27, 2026, already packed in a lot. It confirmed Krysten Ritter's long-awaited return as Jessica Jones, teased the Matt and Karen reunion fans have wanted since Season 1, gave a first look at Matthew Lillard's mysterious Mr. Charles, and showed Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force tightening its grip on a city now operating under martial law. Wilson Bethel's Bullseye even got a brief diner cameo, casually enjoying a milkshake before things get violent, as they tend to with him. The trailer is busy, but there's a reason for that: Season 2 looks like it's shaping up to be a major step up from the first.

What it didn't show, though, is just as interesting. Filming for Season 2 took place across New York City from February to July 2025, and bystanders caught a number of significant on-set moments that the trailer never touched. Set photos from the production have quietly confirmed important plot details, from a new hero suiting up, to a familiar ally in danger, to the full scope of Fisk's stranglehold on the city, that Marvel still hasn't officially addressed.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photos With Important Plot Details

Daredevil and Bullseye Might Be Working Together

Marvel Television

Set photos from April 2025 confirmed Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, better known as Bullseye, is back and suiting up for Season 2. The images show Bethel's Bullseye standing alongside Charlie Cox's Daredevil, with both actors in full costume. Bullseye sports upgraded combat armor and a padded mask with his signature target logo on the forehead, while Daredevil wears his new black Shadowland-inspired suit.

The big question the photos raise: are these two working together, or did the camera just catch them between takes? Given where Season 1 left things, both readings are plausible, and both are intriguing.

At the end of Born Again Season 1, Bullseye broke out of Rikers Prison and made an attempt on Vanessa Fisk's life, a move that put him directly in Kingpin's crosshairs. With Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force now actively hunting masked heroes and criminals alike, Bullseye finds himself on two hit lists at once: Fisk's, for going after Vanessa, and Daredevil's, for murdering Foggy Nelson.

That shared enemy, Fisk, is what makes a reluctant alliance worth speculating about. A version of this dynamic plays out in the comics, where Daredevil and Bullseye's relationship is always volatile, but not always purely adversarial. In Season 2, with both men hunted by the same regime, there's a case to be made that the show could explore the complicated space between enemies and uneasy allies. Still, Daredevil has unfinished business with the man who killed his best friend, and that's not the kind of debt Matt Murdock forgives easily.

Cherry Is in Serious Trouble

Marvel Television

A set video from March 2025 showed Clark Johnson's Cherry, the retired NYPD detective turned private investigator who became one of Matt Murdock's key allies in Season 1, being loaded onto a stretcher and placed into an ambulance. The footage is brief, but it confirms Cherry survives the events of Season 1, and someone or something puts him in a hospital bed during Season 2.

Cherry's role in Season 1 was significant. He spent years in the NYPD before retiring, and on the night Bullseye attacked Josie's Bar and killed Foggy, Cherry helped evacuate people and discovered that Daredevil was Matt Murdock. He chose to keep that secret and became a private investigator, quietly helping Matt from the sidelines.

That loyalty makes him a target. With Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force cracking down on anyone connected to Daredevil, Cherry's insider knowledge of Matt's identity puts him directly in danger. The ambulance scene suggests the AVTF, or another one of Fisk's operatives, may be sending a message to Matt by going after the people closest to him.

Interestingly, his hospitalization may also open the door for Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson) to step back into the picture; Johnson is confirmed to reprise his role, and Cherry's temporary absence could be precisely what brings the veteran detective back into the fold.

Fisk Tightens Grip On New York

Marvel Television.

One of the most striking Season 2 set reveals came from a full exterior takeover of Brooklyn Borough Hall. Set photos show Fisk's campaign branding was on full display; banners reading "New York Born Again" hung between pillars, turning the show's own subtitle into the villain's political slogan.

At Brooklyn Borough Hall, the production went even further. The plaza steps were dressed with flowers while an armored vehicle sat parked on the grounds, transforming one of Brooklyn's most recognizable civic spaces into a symbol of his dominance over the city.

It suggests Season 2 will lean hard into the political machinery of Fisk's administration. According to the official Season 2 synopsis, Mayor Fisk "crushes New York City underfoot" as he hunts Daredevil, and this imagery of the city literally rebranded in his name makes that premise devastatingly concrete.

Angela Del Toro Is Becoming the New White Tiger

Marvel Television

Set photos from early June 2025, taken outside City Hall, showed Camila Rodriguez's Angela Del Toro wearing a homemade White Tiger outfit, a white hoodie, black pants, a vest, elbow and knee pads, and a white-and-black striped bandana covering the lower half of her face. The costume isn't polished or professionally made, but that's clearly the point. This is a teenager grabbing what she has and stepping up.

Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), Angela's uncle and the original White Tiger, was shot and killed by Officer Cole North in Season 1, Episode 3, just after Matt Murdock successfully defended him in court. His death was one of the season's most gutting moments, and it left Angela, already drawing closer to Matt's world, with a choice about what to do with her grief and her uncle's legacy.

The set photos make her choice clear. Angela picks up the amulet and the mantle. In Marvel Comics, Angela del Toro is indeed the second White Tiger, following Hector's death, and she seeks out Matt Murdock for guidance before becoming a vigilante in her own right. Season 2 appears to follow that trajectory directly, with Matt already having been established as a mentor figure for her in Season 1, he fought for Hector in court, helped rescue Angela when Muse abducted her, and clearly saw her potential.

The homemade costume also fits the grounded, street-level aesthetic the show prizes. It signals that Angela isn't arriving as a fully-formed hero, but she's a work in progress, building something out of loss. With Matt calling for an army at the end of Season 1 to take on Fisk's regime, White Tiger looks set to be a key recruit in the resistance forming around Daredevil. And with Hector's actor, Kamar de los Reyes, having passed away in December 2023, Angela carrying his legacy forward carries real emotional weight both on screen and off.