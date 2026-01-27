Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Gets Official Slogan & Plot Synopsis

Marvel Studios officially released a brand-new synopsis and slogan for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, providing a glimpse of what to expect with Mayor Wilson Fisk's relentless vendetta against Daredevil and his fellow vigilantes. The upcoming sophomore season of the Charlie Cox-led series continues the cliffhanger ending of Season 1 after Mayor Fisk enforced martial law in New York City, forcing Daredevil and his allies to go into hiding. Ahead of its March 24 release on Disney+, new details about Season 2 emerged online, generating more hype for the series.

Marvel Studios unveiled the sophomore season's official synopsis and new slogan. This is on top of the confirmation that Season 2 will have eight episodes, alongside its description as the MCU's "most intense street-level drama" on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's official synopsis revealed Mayor Fisk's evil plan against Daredevil as he continues his dangerous operation of hunting down Hell's Kitchen's vigilante. Meanwhile, Matt Murdock is confirmed to be in hiding as he tries "to fight back from the shadows" to get rid of "Kingpin's corrupt empire:"

"In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home."

Marvel Television

Aside from the plot synopsis, the official Season 2 slogan is confirmed to be "Resist. Rebel. Rebuild," which directly ties into Daredevil's and his close allies' rebellious efforts, including Jessica Jones and Karen Page.

Interestingly, the "Resist. Rebel. Rebuild" dialogue came directly from Matt Murdock’s monologue in the finale:

"This is our city, not his. And we can take it back, together. The weak, the strong, all of us… Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Because we are the city. Without fear."

The anticipation surrounding Daredevil: Born Again rose this week with the release of the first official trailer for Season 2, and things are looking up for the Marvel Television series, as marketing will go into overdrive in the coming weeks.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on March 24.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Slogan & Synopsis Have a Deeper Meaning

Marvel Television

The three-word slogan is more than just a battle cry and also a direct reference to Matt Murdock's line of dialogue from the finale. The "Resist. Rebel. Rebuild." slogan represents Daredevil's three-step plan of reclaiming freedom from Mayor Fisk's ruthless enforcement of martial law in New York City.

It effectively positions Season 2 as a war to ultimately reclaim New York and restore it to normal, free of corruption and authoritarianism. It also leans into the show's Netflix-era vibe of highly personal stakes, as Matt appears to be pushed to the limit despite notable allies like Jessica Jones in his corner.

Meanwhile, the deeper meaning behind the show's synopsis centers on the lopsided conflict between vigilantes and the state of New York, anchored by Mayor Fisk's rise as a legitimate threat hard to defeat due to his vast connections and influence across the city.

All in all, the synopsis confirms that Season 2 is about setting up a grueling war between two immovable forces vying to regain control of what they deem best for New York. It is essentially a war for the soul of New York, and a risky uprising led by Matt Murdock, because many lives will be lost if he ultimately fails.