Marvel Studios Releases Its First-Ever Jessica Jones Poster

Marvel Studios unveiled its first Jessica Jones poster ahead of the release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 next month, and it has a perfect design. Krysten Ritter is confirmed to return as private investigator-turned-hero, Jessica Jones, in the show's sophomore run, teaming up with Matt Murdock as part of his team amid the escalating chaos in New York due to Mayor Wilson Fisk's enforcement of Martial Law. The character's comeback is highly anticipated, mainly because of Jessica's shared history with Murdock in Netflix's Defenders Saga.

Marvel Studios released its first-ever poster for Jessica Jones for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which releases on Disney+ on March 24. The poster showcases the street-level heroine in her signature no-nonsense expression. What makes this poster stand out is that it abandons Jessica's usual purple aesthetic, replacing it with Daredevil's dripping red style, set against Hell's Kitchen in the background.

Marvel Studios

The poster also includes Charlie Cox's Daredevil on the right side with his classic "DD" symbol on the left. Understandably, Daredevil is scaled back to push Jessica to the forefront.

This poster joins the other notable Jessica Jones posters that were released. The final season of Jessica Jones on Netflix revealed a stunning poster featuring a newly developed photograph of Ritter's Marvel hero, with the slogan "Your powers can't save you."

Netflix

Another poster from Jessica Jones' Netflix era shows Ritter's character sitting inside her office, capturing her intimidating vibe. There is also a slogan that reads "No filter," which fits the character's serious, no-nonsense tone.

Netflix

The Season 1 poster of Jessica Jones perfectly captures the series' vibe by showcasing its core characters, including main villain Kilgrave (David Tennant), Trish Walker, Malcolm Ducasse, and Jeri Hogarth. It also offered a peek at Jessica's Alias Investigations office.

Netflix

Marvel's Netflix era reached its peak with its Defenders crossover, and this simple yet stunning poster showcased the show's four main heroes ready to take on any enemy and defend New York.

Netflix

Marvel also unveiled more posters from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. This incredible promotional art shows off Daredevil (wearing his new suit) screaming at the top of his lungs, seemingly hinting that the pressure and chaos from New York have finally caught up with him. It also has a slogan saying, "The devil's work is never done," indicating that protecting New York doesn't end with Fisk's defeat.

Marvel Television

Mayor Fisk is at the forefront in this Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 poster, with the villain looking menacing in the background as Daredevil looks to defend the city from his sinister Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Marvel Television

Another Fisk-centric poster shows Vincent D'Onofrio's character looking defeated or planning something dangerous for New York as Matt Murdock makes his move from the shadows.

Marvel Television

This poster is quite interesting for the emphasis on Matt Murdock's name in the background, while Daredevil stands amid the city's chaos. This may be a hint that Murdock's secret identity may be in jeopardy of being exposed in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Marvel Television

Charlie Cox's Daredevil embraces the madness in going all out to defend New York from Mayor Fisk in this poster for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Marvel Television

A sinister look at Wilson Bethel's Bullseye is showcased in this Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, seemingly hinting that the character will once again suit up in the sophomore run. It remains to be seen if he will decide to temporarily team up with Daredevil or go guns ablaze against Fisk and his allies.

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 follows Matt Murdock's quest to recruit new and former allies in trying to defeat Mayor Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The series brings back Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ayelet Zurer, Deborah Ann Woll, and many more to its star-studded cast.

Jessica Jones Receiving Her Own Poster Is More Important Than You Think

Aside from the usual hype building, the release of Jessica Jones' first official poster for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a significant milestone for the character. It symbolizes the character's full integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's present and future, marking the end of the Netflix era.

The poster reinforces the idea that Jessica Jones will have a major role in Season 2, not just a cameo or a guest spot. It effectively positions her as a reliable ally for Matt Murdock in the dangerous clash against Mayor Fisk and his forces.

What makes Jessica Jones' return in Season 2 more interesting is that her return is driven by "personal reasons," meaning that her much-anticipated standoff with Mayor Fisk will be an intriguing clash to witness.

Jessica Jones is primed to showcase her street-level skills, intelligence, and private investigator prowess, injecting fresh layers into Daredevil: Born Again's compelling storylines.