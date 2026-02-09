Disney+ Just Brought Back Marvel's Best Netflix Villain Actor (But There's a Catch)

Disney+ officially brought back an important MCU Netflix villain actor into the Marvel realm, but there is a catch: he is now bringing a different character to life. David Tennant made his debut in the Marvel universe by portraying Kilgrave, the chilling antagonist of Marvel's Jessica Jones. Tennant's performance was highly praised because his performance effectively brought the deeply disturbing villain to life. While Kilgrave died at the end of Jessica Jones Season 1, Tennant returned to the Marvel universe in an unexpected fashion in another Disney+ series.

David Tennant is part of the cast of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends on Disney+ as the voice of Captain Web-Beard, a swashbuckling pirate adventurer in this alternate Spider-Man universe. Tennant's return to Marvel and Disney+ in the preschool animated series makes him the fourth MCU Netflix villain actor to be brought back, joining the likes of Vincent D'Onofrio, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer.

Disney+

Captain Web-Beard makes his debut in the 100th episode of Spidey and His Amazing Friends, where he was freed by Team Spidey after he was trapped as a gold statue by a cursed medallion.

Tennant's portrayal of Captain Web-Beard is highly praised, mainly because he manages to portray a kid-friendly yet commanding pirate that serves as Team Spidey's inspiring anchor in the series.

Tennant's portrayal of Captain Web-Beard is drastically different from his villainous depiction of Kilgrave in Jessica Jones. In the Netflix series, Tennant still has a commanding presence because the villain's abilities include controlling people's minds through verbal commands.

Kilgrave is regarded as arguably the best MCU Netflix villain, mainly because his powers feel disturbingly plausible and intimate. The fact that he can ruin lives with a sentence makes him terrifying, because he can create conflicts that are more personal and invasive. This is on top of Tennant's already-chilling performance in the MCU Netflix show.

While other Marvel Netflix villains like Wilson Fisk and Bullseye have a soft spot for other characters, Kilgrave is at a point of no return, irredeemable despite his tragic childhood backstory. What makes him a disturbing villain is the fact that he uses his past trauma as a weapon to manipulate sympathy.

What truly sets Kilgrave apart is his single-minded, unflinching desire to ruin Jessica Jones' life rather than to seize global domination with his ability, thus making him deeply unsettling.

Netflix

Interestingly, Kilgrave and Captain Web-Beard aren't the only Marvel roles that Tennant is known for. The actor also brought Franklin the Dog, an alien dog with a Scottish accent, to life in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 in 2024.

Every Other MCU Netflix Villain Actor Who Returned on Disney+

Vincent D'Onofrio

Marvel Television

Vincent D'Onofrio is at the top of the list of returning Marvel Netflix villain actors who reprise their roles for a new chapter in the MCU. The actor first returned as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye Season 1 before making an eventful comeback in Echo, and finally settled into enforcing his power as Mayor Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again.

Fisk's ascension to mayor marks the end of an era for the character, as it officially marks the start of Kingpin's rule, completely abandoning his previous struggles and striving for control.

Ayelet Zurer

Marvel Television

It is a no-brainer that Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk is part of the list of returning Netflix villains in the MCU's new chapter.

While Vanessa played more of a woman pulling the strings in the Netflix shows, she is now more active in the criminal front because she ran Fisk's entire illegal network while he was absent in New York. Vanessa's transition gave her full agency as she actively leads and makes ruthless decisions to cement her power. If anything, some have even pointed out that Vanessa has more power than Fisk, and this dynamic could further be explored in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Wilson Bethel

Marvel Television

Wilson Bethel's comeback as Dex Poindexter (aka Bullseye) is memorable, especially after his cliffhanger ending in Daredevil Season 3, where he can be seen waking up during his experimental spinal surgery.

Bullseye was responsible for the death of Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, an act that completely changed Matt Murdock and Karen Page's lives forever because they lost their closest friend.

Ahead of his return in Season 2, the martial law mandate that Fisk enforced in New York City could hint that he might end up being forced to work together with Matt Murdock.

Bonus: Mahershala Ali

Netflix

Mahershala Ali previously portrayed Luke Cage Season 1's big bad, Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes, a ruthless crime lord of Harlem's underworld.

While he was killed in the show's debut season, Ali is confirmed to return as Blade in the MCU's future. In fact, Ali's voice as Blade already made its debut in the post-credits scene of Eternals, but his on-screen appearance as the vampire hunter has yet to happen. Still, a previous rumor claimed that Blade would first appear as a member of the MCU's Midnight Sons team before getting his first solo film.