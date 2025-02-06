Disney+ Announces the End of Beloved Marvel Show

The official release schedule for the concluding episodes of one of Marvel's best shows on Disney+ is now available.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was sadly canceled some time ago, only becoming officially announced to fans in October. It was also revealed that there would be 10 more episodes in Season 2.

Despite initial hopes for a third season, these last 10 episodes are, in their own way, a pseudo Season 3, which thankfully "does not end on a cliffhanger."

Where & When to Watch Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Finale

The latest Disney+ press release for February officially announced that the streaming service will release the last ten episodes of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 this Friday, February 7.

However, the first two episodes will air on Thursday, February 6, at 8 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel and Disney XD. After this mid-season premiere, two episodes will air every Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

Titles of upcoming episodes:

"Moon Girl, Grounded" (February 6)

"Ride Long" (February 6)

"Lava Actually" (February 15)

"Full Moon" (February 15)

"To Intervention and Beyond-er" (February 22)

"Crushed" (February 22)

The last four episodes are still unnamed, but the series will finish airing these episodes on March 8.

As an additional note, before Disney shelved the episode "The Gatekeeper" for focusing heavily on the series' trans character, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was announced to have ten episodes left.

Since this press release also listed ten episodes as part of its schedule, this episode may still be included. However, according to a Disney source, the episode was shelved "more than a year ago" and may not have been counted among these ten episodes.

One of Marvel's Best Shows Ends Too Soon

One of the biggest boons with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as a show was that while it could include overt or subtle references to the MCU, it was not beholden to it like other recent Marvel animated cartoons like What If...? or Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

This freedom allowed it to have its own unique identity, which helped it flourish visually and musically. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is a 2D animated show, which is becoming rarer these days, just absolutely bathed in a slick and bouncy art style.

The series also boasts an impressive voice cast, with Diamond White wonderfully performing the intelligent, if socially awkward, Lunella Lafayette, aka Moongirl. Not to mention performances from stars like Laurence Fishburne, who not only reprises his role as Bill Foster but also stars as antagonist-turned-ally, The Beyonder.

Finally, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur includes an array of original songs written and produced by Raphael Saadiq, which greatly elevate the series to new heights compared to its peers. So, there isn't a better than now to catch up on this underrated series before it ends tomorrow.

Every episode of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be available to stream on Disney+ on February 7.