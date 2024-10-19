Another Marvel series has bit the dust.

Prior to Marvel Studios' foray into Disney+ content throughout the early 2020s that created hits like WandaVision, Loki, and X-Men '97, it was the separately-managed Marvel Television that was in charge of the superhero company's small-screen endeavors, releasing quite a few successful series in its own right, including ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Netflix's Daredevil, Hulu's Runaways, and FX's Legion.

Unfortunately, all of those Marvel Television shows have since been canceled - although Daredevil is being fully revived by Marvel Studios as Daredevil: Born Again, set to debut on Disney+ in March 2025.

While Marvel Studios hasn't yet officially "canceled" any of its own series, it is expected that any future plans for many of its lackluster one-season shows like She-Hulk, Secret Invasion and Echo will get fully canned. Questions remain about whether moderately successful projects like Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight will get second seasons.

And now, a beloved series from Marvel's animation arm is all-but-confirmed to be no longer moving forward with any future seasons.

Moongirl and Devil Dinosaur Cancelled by Disney

Marvel

According to X (formally Twitter) user @owlphibia, an insider for Disney Television Animation news, Moongirl and Devil Dinosaur has been cancelled. This insider claimed that their source for this news is the same one that told them of the cancellation of The Ghost and Molly McGee and Hailey's On It!

In response to this report, Disney TVA storyboard artist Gabi Rode (Big City Greens) seemingly confirmed the news, saying that the production office for the Marvel show was "a ghost town for over a year:"

"What sucks is that a bunch of us at Disney knew about this for so long but couldn’t outright say it. The [Moongirl and Devil Dinosaur] production area was a ghost town for over a year."

The insider also stated that the second half of Season 2 will be released next year on Disney Channel and that the series, thankfully, "does not end on a cliffhanger."

Premiering on Disney Channel on February 10, 2023, and released on Disney+ shortly after, Moongirl and Devil Dinosaur quickly garnered a devoted online following of fans for its unique visuals and animation, soundtrack, and being somewhat complementary to the MCU.

Season 2 premiered a year later on the Disney Channel on February 2, with the first fourteen episodes releasing on Disney+ the next day. However, there are still ten unaired episodes of Moongirl and Devil Dinosaur left, but they might just be the last.

What Happened to Season 3?

Shortly after the Season 2 premiere of Moongirl and Devil Dinosaur, The Direct interviewed executive producers Steve Loter and Rodney Clouden about the prospects of a third season. Loter was hopeful then, saying they had "already kind of planned out a Season 3, and we really would like to tell it."

In a post the month before, Loter confirmed that Season 2 was only meant to be 14 episodes long, "but ten more episodes were added," splitting it into two parts. Meanwhile, the insider said these remaining ten episodes were originally ordered as part of the now-scrapped Season 3.

Considering that Season 1 of Moongirl and Devil Dinosaur had only 16 episodes and the first half of Season 2 had only 14, these remaining ten episodes could be considered, in a way, an unofficial and shortened third season. However, why these remaining episodes will be released as part of Season 2 remains unclear.

Regardless, it's a shame fans won't get to see what was planned for the show's official prospective Season 3. Hopefully, the last ten episodes will have the same creativity and spirit as the previous 30 episodes, maybe even having more surprise cameos like Laurence Fishburne's Bill Foster.

The last ten episodes of Moongirl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 will air next year on Disney Channel before becoming available on Disney+.