Samuel L. Jackson Just Returned as Nick Fury In 2025 Disney+ Marvel Show

Making a small cameo in the finale of an underrated Marvel show is Samuel L. Jackson, who returns to animation as Nick Fury.

While Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was never part of the MCU, it was always "complementary" to it with its Easter eggs and references. The most significant was the inclusion of Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, who acted as a liaison between the titular kid hero and SHIELD.

Sadly, with Disney abruptly canceling the series, it appeared that the crew wanted to give Lunella a chance to finally meet the Director of SHIELD face to face.

Samuel L. Jackson Gives Moon Girl Words of Inspiration

Like Cobie Smulders' Agent Maria Hill before him, Samuel L. Jackson has made a cameo in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as none other than Nick Fury, who is still the Director of SHIELD in this universe.

Unlike Smulder's Maria Hill, Jackson's role in the show truly is a cameo, only showing up briefly in his SHIELD helicopter to give Moon Girl some words of encouragement.

"You know, you're the one responsible for that, right? You inspired all these folks to do what you did not too long ago. Use your gifts to make your neighborhood a safer and better place. You're not just a hero, Moon Girl, you're a maker of heroes, too. And if you ask me, that's the real Moon Girl Magic."

It even pushed her to finally accept SHIELD's offer to join them on a super-secret mission, likely involving the Avengers.

Even More Animated Marvel Cameos

Jackson's Nick Fury wasn't the only surprise cameo in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The series finale's opening also showed some of the Avengers of this universe: Ant-Man, Hulk, and Captain Marvel.

While Scott Lang looks like he jumped out of the original Ant-Man, Hulk's face looks weirdly chiseled and handsome compared to his gorilla-inspired brow in the MCU. Captain Marvel also appeared in an MCU-inspired suit, although it had an odd silver accent on her chest.

Even Sam Wilson makes another appearance, this time actually showing his face to viewers. However, he and the Avengers were quickly revealed to be part of one of Lunella's daydreams.

