As Daredevil: Born Again reintroduces MCU fans to Vanessa Fisk, with her comes a twist featuring new mysterious character named Adam.

Ayelet Zurer was brought back to the MCU as Vanessa Fisk during Marvel’s overhaul of Daredevil after the character was initially recast with Sandrine Holt. Now, with the series confirmed to be canon with Netflix’s Defenders Saga, fans get to see how her relationship with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin evolves.

For Wilson Fisk, Born Again puts him on a path to be the Mayor of New York City, a truly terrifying prospect for anyone who knows his true nature. However, as the show starts, that new position comes with some intriguing complications for the longtime MCU antagonist.

Explaining Daredevil: Born Again's Vanessa & Adam

Episodes 1 and 2 of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again confirmed that Vanessa had been hiding an uncomfortable, adulterous secret from her husband, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, significantly altering their relationship status.

After Fisk wins the position of New York City mayor at the end of Episode 1, he tells Vanessa, "I know about Adam," leading her to ask him not to kill Adam, who she secretly had an affair with while Kingpin spent months recovering from his injuries sustained during the events of Hawkeye:

Wilson Fisk: "I know about Adam, Vanessa." Vanessa Fisk: "Do not kill him." Wilson Fisk: "I am not that man anymore." Vanessa Fisk: "Promise me." Wilson Fisk: "I promise."

Episode 2 then starts with Wilson and Vanessa separated as Wilson works to ingratiate himself into his new position.

This infidelity is further confirmed when the two go to marriage counseling with Heather Glenn, Matt Murdock's newest MCU love interest. The two discuss how Wilson did not stay in contact with Vanessa after the events of Daredevil Season 3, leading to friction between them.

What Will Happen With Adam in Daredevil: Born Again?

Unfortunately, the name Adam does not raise any ideas about who from Marvel Comics Vanessa may have hooked up with during her time with the Kingpin. No matter who he is, however, knowing Wilson Fisk's nature, most do not expect Adam to be in a good position moving forward.

If there's one thing viewers know about Wilson Fisk, it's that he is not afraid to exact vengeance on those who slight or wrong him. After all, this is a man who bashed a goon's skull in with a car door during Daredevil Season 1's fourth episode on Netflix, all for embarrassing him in front of Vanessa.

With seven episodes remaining in Born Again Season 1, Adam is going to be a person of major interest as Fisk's reign over New York continues to expand. Additionally, amongst the promises D'Onofrio has made to MCU fans, he indicated this season would not tone down anything from what happened in the Netflix show.

That intensity was seen quickly through moments like Foggy Nelson's untimely death (see more on his status for Season 2 here) along with multiple F-bombs and violent action sequences.

All things considered, whoever Adam is, he is sure to play at least a minor role in the show's last seven episodes as his safety is put in serious jeopardy.

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are streaming on Disney+.