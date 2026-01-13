Marvel Officially Casts David Tennant as New Character

Marvel Studios officially revealed that David Tennant is joining the cast of Spidey and His Amazing Friends for its fourth season. The Doctor Who veteran takes on the role of Captain Web-Beard, a swashbuckling pirate character that leans into the high-energy, eccentric charm Tennant famously brings to his voice work. While this role caters to a younger audience on Disney Jr., it marks a significant milestone for the actor’s relationship with the brand. This casting solidifies David Tennant as a triple threat within the Marvel ecosystem, as Captain Web-Beard becomes his third distinct character under the Marvel banner.

Tennant plays a pivotal role in Spidey and His Amazing Friends' fourth season's new Water-Webs story arc. Tennant's Captain Web-Beard is a legendary pirate adventurer who has been part of the show's lore since the first season. While his name appeared on treasure maps and his lost treasure served as a plot point in previous episodes, the character finally appears in person during the episode titled "The Return of Web-Beard." In this episode, the legendary pirate joins forces with Team Spidey to rescue Jeff the Landshark. This appearance perfectly aligns with the nautical theme of Season 4, which features Water-Webs and specialized pirate suits for the heroes.

Interestingly, Captain Web-Beard was created by the show's executive producer, Harrison Wilcox, nearly a decade ago for The Ultimate Spider-Man animated series. While his counterpart, the cowboy Web-Singer, appeared in comics and the Spider-Verse films, Web-Beard never received the same spotlight until now. Tennant's take on the role makes this long-overdue debut feel even more special for the show's 100-episode celebration.

Every Marvel Character Played By David Tennant

Kilgrave

Marvel

Tennant first stepped into the Marvel universe in 2015 as the terrifying Kilgrave in Netflix’s Jessica Jones. His portrayal of the Purple Man redefined psychological villainy in the modern era of superhero storytelling. Rather than seeking world domination through physical strength, Kilgrave used his voice to command the will of others, creating a haunting allegory for trauma and obsession.

The performance remains the gold standard for psychological stakes in villain portrayal. Tennant portrayed Kilgrave as a petulant, narcissistic man-child who genuinely believed his horrific actions were romantic gestures. His obsession with Jessica Jones drove the narrative of the first season, culminating in a performance that was both charismatic and repulsive.

Even years after the character’s death, Kilgrave’s legacy persists. His influence was felt in the subsequent seasons through Jessica’s PTSD, appearing as a haunting hallucination that tormented her mind. This role proved that Tennant could handle the darkest corners of the Marvel universe, delivering a performance that many fans rave about till today.

Franklin

Disney+

In 2024, Tennant moved into the realm of stylized animation with a role in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. He voiced Franklin, an alien dog who belongs to an intergalactic superhero team known as The Guard Dogs. This character showcased Tennant’s ability to transition from R-rated psychological horror to vibrant, family-friendly comedy without losing his signature edge.

Franklin’s story arc involved hypnotizing dogs across the city, forcing them to steal from their owners. Tennant gave the character a distinct Scottish brogue, which the alien dog admitted he used simply because he thought it made him sound cool. This meta-humor and high-energy delivery made Franklin an instant favorite.

The role solidified Tennant’s chameleon status in the industry. By lending his voice to a character that pays subtle homage to his Doctor Who roots, even featuring a spaceship that resembles a TARDIS, he made the character more likable. Franklin served as a vital stepping stone, proving Tennant’s worth in the animated sector of the Marvel brand.

Captain Web-Beard

Diney+

Tennant's latest role as Captain Web-Beard marks the culmination of his versatility with Marvel characters. While the previous two roles showcased terror and wit, Web-Beard is pure, unadulterated adventure. This character is designed to inspire wonder in preschool audiences, yet Tennant treats the role with the same prestige as any other. He inhabits the pirate persona with a seafaring voice that instantly commands the attention of Team Spidey.

David's run shows the sheer scale of the modern Marvel landscape and the actor's acting prowess. Few actors can claim to have portrayed three different characters across three different mediums, live-action drama, stylized animation, and preschool programming, under the same brand umbrella.

Does David Tennant Have a Future in the MCU?

With the recent official high-definition release of photos showing Krysten Ritter’s return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, fans are naturally looking back at Tennant’s most famous Marvel role. The reintegration of the Defenders' era into the Sacred Timeline opened a door that many thought was permanently closed when Kilgrave met his end.

If Jessica Jones is back, the shadow of Kilgrave inevitably follows. While the character's neck was definitely broken, the MCU has several avenues for a reprisal. In the comics, the Purple Man survived seemingly fatal injuries through his advanced healing factor. Alternatively, he could return as a haunting psychological manifestation of the character. This approach may mirror how Marvel is handling other fallen characters in their revival, specifically Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson. Despite his apparent death in Season 1 at the hands of Bullseye, the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer confirmed Foggy's return via flashbacks.

Also, the creative incentive to bring Tennant back is undeniable. His performance as Kilgrave remains a high-water mark for the franchise, offering a unique blend of Shakespearean tragedy and modern psychological horror that helped shift the MCU’s tone toward more mature themes. As Marvel Television embraces TV-MA ratings for projects like Daredevil: Born Again, the environment has never been more conducive to the return of such a visceral, high-stakes antagonist. When asked about a potential return, Tennant signaled that he is more than willing to step back into the purple suit if the story demands it.