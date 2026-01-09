Marvel Reveals 1st Look at David Tennant's Captain Web-Beard in Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Exclusive Clip)

David Tennant is headed into the Spider-Verse, voicing Captain Web-Beard on the Disney Jr. hit Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends — and The Direct has an exclusive first look at the character ahead of his debut in the show's next batch of episodes, which releases on January 10 and includes the series' milestone 100th episode.

Tennant's character, long teased in the series so far but never actually having spoken, will help Spider-Man and friends rescue Marvel favorite Jeff the Landshark in an episode, aptly named "The Return of Web-Beard."

The Direct is thrilled to present an exclusive clip of David Tennant's debut as Captain Web-Beard, which can be viewed below.

Captain Web-Beard was originally created by Spidey and his Amazing Friends executive producer Harrison Wilcox for The Ultimate Spider-Man series and is now being brought back in the Disney Junior show's fourth season.

In an exclusive quote to The Direct, Wilcox called the character's return "a long time in the making:"

"The Return of Web-Beard is a story that’s been a long time in the making," We introduced the lore of Web-Beard with pirates and treasure hunting in Season 1 of 'Spidey and his Amazing Friends.' Up to this point, we’ve only ever seen paintings or statues of Web-Beard. Now, finally kids are going to see Web-Beard come to life."

Season 4 features a nautical-themed story, with water webs and pirate suits, making Captain Web-Beard an appropriate addition to the series. Wilcox noted that having Doctor Who star Tennant take on the role "make[s] it feel even more special:"

"With Season 4 built around Pirates and Water-Webs, this felt like the right time to have Team Spidey meet the one and only Web-Beard. And to make it feel even more special, the role is voiced by the very talented David Tennant."

Captain Web-Beard debuted alongside the cowboy Spider-Man character Web Slinger, who has appeared in other media, including the recent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie. Wilcox explained that since "Web-Beard never got that same treatment," he is "personally very thrilled" to see the character get his moment to shine: