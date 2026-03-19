The Batman Part 2 Reportedly Has A Major Villain Problem

The Batman: Part 2 has a major casting issue with Christopher Dent as the villain, after several high-profile actors turned down the role. The Robert Pattinson-led sequel is set to include five major villains, headlined by Sebastian Stan's Harvey Dent and Scarlett Johansson's mysterious female antagonist. One intriguing villain included in the list is Christopher Dent, Harvey Dent's abusive father, who essentially shaped his son's tragic path to becoming Two-Face. Multiple high-profile actors have reportedly been offered the part, such as F1 star Brad Pitt, but they turned it down.

Entertainment insider Jeff Sneider reported that Robert De Niro passed on the role of Christopher Dent in The Batman Part 2, and the award-winning actor isn't the only one to decline it. Sneider also claimed that Andor star Stellan Skarsgard turned down the offer.

DC Comics

Based on this report, it's safe to say that The Batman Part 2 has a major villain problem, given the sequel's trouble filling the Christopher Dent role, especially now that production is slated to begin in May.

While the search is expected to continue in the coming weeks, this casting headache has created a ripple effect on the sequel's development, adding more pressure to its strict production timeline and potentially complicating logistics.

The Batman - Part 2 is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027, marking five years since its predecessor premiered in 2022.

The sequel's cast is already stacked, including Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Farrell, and Andy Serkis.

Why Casting Christopher Dent Is Crucial to The Batman Part 2's Story

DC Comics

DC Comics portrayed Christopher Dent as an abusive father who relies on flipping a coin to decide whether to beat his son. Casting Christopher Dent in The Batman - Part 2 is crucial to the sequel's overall story, particularly Harvey Dent's journey and his descent into Two-Face.

Aside from the obvious scheduling issue with top-tier talent, Christopher Dent's role in The Batman sequel could be limited to flashbacks or a supporting role in the present day, which could explain why high-profile actors are declining the offer.

If the role doesn't fill by the time production begins, there is a risk that The Batman - Part 2 director Matt Reeves would simply abandon the role altogether. If anything, doing this would weaken the depth of Harvey Dent's backstory and make his transformation into a full-blown villain feel less earned.