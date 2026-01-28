The Batman 3's Villain Actor May Have Just Been Revealed

Speculation surrounding The Batman saga is heating up again—and this time, it may have quietly pointed to the villain at the center of The Batman 3. According to noted Hollywood scooper Daniel Richtman, the long-term plan for Gotham’s next major antagonist could already be in motion thanks to a recent casting announcement tied to The Batman Part II.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed MCU actor Sebastian Stan will play Gotham City district attorney Harvey Dent in The Batman Part II, positioning the actor as a crucial new ally for Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight. But Richtman suggested on X that Stan’s true destiny may not be realized until The Batman 3. If Richtman is correct, the trilogy's third film could see Dent finally evolve into one of Batman’s most iconic enemies: Two-Face.

Two-Face Might Be The Batman 3’s Real Endgame

Marvel Studios

Harvey Dent is no stranger to live-action adaptations. The character appears in several films and television shows, portrayed by actors including Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones, Nicholas D’Agosto, and Misha Collins. While some previous takes on the character’s transformation were rushed or confined to a single movie, this theory suggests Reeves’ iteration will be patient, allowing Dent to exist as a moral compass for Gotham before everything shatters.

That creative restraint matters, especially in Reeves’ universe, where corruption isn’t cartoonish but systemic. Letting Harvey Dent spend an entire film fighting Gotham’s rot as a lawful crusader only makes his eventual fracture more tragic and far more personal for Bruce Wayne.

Adding fuel to the Batman 3 speculation is a separate rumor tied to The Batman Part II. In December 2025, it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson was in final negotiations to play an undisclosed role in the highly anticipated sequel. This report sparked intense speculation among fans, and one prominent theory suggests the actress may appear as Gilda Dent, Harvey's wife from DC Comics lore.

In her most famous comics appearance, Gilda becomes a serial killer named Holiday in The Long Halloween. In that story, Holiday murders members of prominent Gotham crime families on various holidays. While The Batman isn’t a 1:1 adaptation of any comic book story, it contains elements from The Long Halloween. That same story also prominently features Harvey’s origin, supporting speculation that Reeves may adapt more elements of The Long Halloween in his next two chapters and focus on the former MCU actress' character in Part II and on Harvey's heel-turn in the third film.

That also reframes The Batman 3 as more of a continuation than your average comic book movie sequel. Instead of introducing a brand-new villain, the trilogy’s finale could revolve around a tragedy audiences have watched unfold for years. A story whose central themes include loss, obsession, and the impossibility of saving Gotham without losing yourself could make for a dynamic Batman story that’s worthy of Stan and Johansson's talents.

Why Two-Face Makes Sense for The Batman 3

DC Comics

From a storytelling standpoint, Two-Face is arguably the most thematically perfect villain to close out Reeves’ trilogy. Unlike masked criminals or mob bosses, Dent mirrors Bruce Wayne in unsettling ways because both men believe in justice, are shaped by trauma, and are convinced Gotham can be saved, but at a cost.

Positioning Two-Face as The Batman 3’s central threat would also allow Reeves to explore a different kind of conflict. This story could pit Batman against a broken idealist who once stood beside him. That emotional weight is something Reeves has already proven he values, especially after The Batman framed Bruce’s arc around accountability and consequence.

Nothing about Richtman’s speculation was confirmed, and DC Studios remains silent on long-term plans beyond Part II. But if The Batman Part II and The Batman 3 are playing the long game with Harvey Dent, it could make Reeves’ trilogy the strongest superhero series since Christopher Nolan’s three-part Dark Knight saga concluded in 2012.