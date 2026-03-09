James Cameron Reveals How Likely Avatar 4 Is

Legendary filmmaker James Cameron revealed the likelihood of Avatar 4 in a new interview. The Avatar franchise recently concluded its trilogy, but the story is far from over with the development of Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. For a successful franchise like Avatar, it seemed that it would be a no-brainer to green-light the presumed final two sequels. However, it seemed that moving forward with these rather expensive projects would be tricky due to Avatar: Fire and Ash coming short of its box-office goal despite earning over $1 billion.

While attending the 53rd Saturn Awards, James Cameron (via Screen Rant) revealed that he has yet to decide whether to move forward with Avatar 4, but he claimed it is "very likely." The director also mentioned that he will be considering audience feedback when developing the billion-dollar franchise's fourth installment.

Although Avatar: Fire and Ash seemingly wrapped up the main story arc of Jake and his family, some would argue that there is more story to tell for the ongoing conflict between Pandora and Earth. Still, Cameron and the rest of the crew would need to find a way to create the next movie more efficiently and less expensively.

Thankfully, some necessary steps are being made behind the scenes. In January 2026, Cameron told TVBS News that they needed to figure out how to make Avatar movies "more inexpensively:"

"We have to do well, and we need to figure out how to make Avatar movies more inexpensively."

It is unknown what the exact steps Cameron and his team are taking, but the fact that they are willing to take them, combined with his comments about considering audience feedback, strongly suggests they are going all-out to ensure Avatar 4 is made. It is also worth noting that Avatar: Fire and Ash recently conquered Frozen 2 at the box office, suggesting that these movies are still going strong regardless.

What Avatar 4's Story Will Look Like

20th Century Studios

Avatar 4 is expected to mark a new chapter for the franchise, as James Cameron previously confirmed it will jump forward eight years from its predecessor. This timeline placement makes sense because Fire and Ash's ending leans toward focusing on the next generation by placing the spotlight more on Lo'ak, Kiri, Spider, and Tuk.

A brand-new timeline would also expand the franchise's world-building, introducing more Na'vi tribes that could lead to more chaos and conflict on Pandora. It would also show how the Resources Development Administration (RDA) evolves after tasting defeat at the hands of Jake Sully and his Na'vi allies.

Avatar 4 would also continue the franchise's tradition of focusing on the "importance of family" as a central theme, meaning that there is even a chance that Jake Sully and Neytiri would be grandparents if the creative team decides to make Lo'ak a father in the upcoming installment. Doing this would be high-stakes for the movie's plot, since the grandkids would be an easy target for their enemies. Other storylines, such as Kiri's connection to Eywa and Spider's new human and Na'vi hybrid status, could also be explored in Avatar 4.