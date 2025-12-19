Avatar: Fire and Ash Character Ages Confirmed by the Movie's Visual Guide

The official Japanese visual guide for Avatar: Fire and Ash confirmed the character ages of some of the movie's main characters while also providing insight into their respective backstories. James Cameron's highly anticipated follow-up to Avatar: The Way of Water is set only a few weeks after the sequel's game-changing ending, meaning that the ages of the main characters did not change from their previous outing. Still, the complexities of Na'vi physiology, such as prolonged adulthood and accelerated growth in youth, have led many to wonder how old characters like Spider, Kiri, and Jake Sully really are.

What made things more interesting is that Avatar jumped forward 15 years in the future to the events of Avatar: The Way of Water, meaning that characters like Jake Sully and Neytiri experienced significant growth over the years. The Direct was able to obtain a copy of Avatar: Fire and Ash's visual guide from Japan, and the book revealed the ages of key characters, such as Spider and Tuk.

How Old Are Kiri, Spider, Jake, & More in Avatar: Fire & Ash?

Spider

Age: 16

Avatar: Fire and Ash's visual guide confirmed that Spider is 16 years old during the events of the movie. While he has ties to the villainous Quaritch, Spider's long-term desire is to be accepted not only by Jake and his family but also by the Na'vi people.

Spider experienced a game-changing shift in the threequel after Kiri helped him breathe the air of Pandora, making him the first human to do so in the world of Avatar. This transformation ultimately made him the most important character in the Avatar franchise, as it made him a target for the Sky People, his father, Colonel Miles Quaritch, and Jake Sully.

Kiri

Age: 14-15

Kiri is Grace Augustine's biological daughter and Jake and Neytiri's adopted (and eldest) daughter. Kiri was born after the events of 2009's Avatar, and actress Sigourney Weaver confirmed with Comicbook in December 2022 that her character was 14 years old during Avatar: The Way of Water. Given that Avatar: Fire and Ash was set a few weeks after the sequel, it's safe to assume that Kiri was still 14 years old during the threequel.

However, Avatar director James Cameron directly mentioned in an interview with Variety in October 2025 that Weaver's Kiri is 15 years old in the third movie. It's possible that Kiri celebrated her birthday in between the films, which could explain why she was 15 years old in Fire and Ash.

Lo'ak

Age: 14-15

Lo'ak (who is the narrator of Avatar: Fire and Ash) is Jake Sully and Neytiri's second son and the biological brother of Neteyam and Tuk, as well as the adoptive sibling of Kiri and Spider. Avatar: The Way of Water's official screenplay confirmed that Lo'ak is 13 years old during the events of the sequel.

However, Cameron once again revealed conflicting details about Lo'ak's age in a press release (via the Avatar's wiki) when he mentioned that he is 15 years old in Fire and Ash. Based on the visual guide, Lo'ak is designated as a "warrior in training," meaning he is still between the ages of 14 and 15, as Na'vi lore suggests that active warriors typically start around the age of 17.

Tuk (Tuktirey)

Age: 7

As the youngest of the Sully siblings, the visual guide confirmed that Tuk was born sometime in 2163, meaning that she is 7 years old during the events of Avatar: Fire and Ash in 2170. The visual guide also confirmed that Tuk was not old enough to complete the Omatikaya Clan's rites of passage (first hunt and Ikran bonding).

Jake Sully

Age: 43 (as a human) & 33 (as a Na'vi)

Jake Sully's age has a complicated backstory because he has two lifespans, being both human and Na'vi. Avatar confirmed that he left Earth when he was 22 years old and arrived on Pandora six years later, having undergone space travel and cryogenic sleep. This meant that he was 28 years old during the events of the first movie.

However, his human body "died" when he was 28 years old in Avatar, but his mind remains the same age when it transferred to his Na'vi body. Based on the time jump and the cryosleep timeline, his Avatar body was 18 during the first film.

The 15-year time jump in The Way of Water meant that his Na'vi body was only 33 years old, but his age of consciousness was already 43 years old, considering his human lifespan. It's worth noting that this is all based on Earth calendar years and does not take into consideration the different physiology of the Na'vi in Pandora.

Neytiri

Age: 33

James Cameron's Avatar script confirmed that Neytiri was 18 years old during the first movie. Considering the 15-year time jump between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, Neytiri would be 33 years old in the sequel, and it's reasonable to assume that she is the same age in Fire and Ash.

Colonel Miles Quaritch

Age: 51

Colonel Miles Quaritch is one of the big bads in the Avatar franchise, and the visual dictionary from the first film confirmed that he died at the age of 51 following his epic duel with Jake and Neytiri. The Way of Water revealed that Quaritch was reborn in a recombinant Avatar body, meaning that his consciousness from when he was 51 years old was retained in his new lifespan.

General Frances Ardmore

Age: 53

General Ardmore is one of the most dangerous villains in Avatar: Fire and Ash, bent on forcing the Na'vi people to submit so that they can relinquish Pandora to the Sky People. The official visual guide confirmed that Ardmore is 53 years old during the events of the film, which makes sense because she is ranked higher than Colonel Quaritch.