Avatar 3 Fire & Ash: New Poster Confirms Movie's 7 Main Characters (Photos)

Avatar: Fire and Ash's latest poster confirmed the seven main characters who will dive deep into an epic clash for Pandora. The upcoming threequel is set to explore the ramifications of Avatar: The Way of Water's ending after Jake Sully and Neytiri's eldest son, Neteyam, died during the sequel's climactic battle. While the Sky People are temporarily defeated, the emergence of a brand-new villainous Na'vi tribe (aka the Fire Na'vi) led by Oona Chaplin's Varang is expected to lead to all kinds of trouble for Sully and his allies.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash brings back most of its core cast, led by Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis. They are joined by newcomers Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis. Avatar: Fire and Ash premieres in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Avatar 3: Fire & Ash's 7 Main Characters

Alongside the release of a new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, 20th Century Studios unveiled a stunning poster for the threequel, showcasing the seven main heroes and villains led by Sam Worthington's Jake Sully.

Jake Sully

Jake Sully's journey in Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to be the central focus of the threequel's story as he is set to navigate losing his eldest son and the sudden arrival of a new tribe that has been hiding in the shadows in the first two movies.

The trailer confirmed that Avatar 3 will bring back the great leonopteryx, meaning that Jake Sully will channel his inner Toruk Makto once again as he attempts to unite all the Na'vi against the threat of the Sky People (humans), under the Resources Development Administration (RDA).

Neytiri

After losing her eldest son, Neteyam, in Avatar: Way of Water, Neytiri's grief is clearly apparent in the sequel's ending, and it is expected to carry over in Fire and Ash. Footage from the two trailers released for Avatar 3 showed Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) being more aggressive and protective toward her family, setting up an epic clash between her and Fire and Ash's new villain, Varang.

Avatar 3's new trailer confirmed that Neytiri will be on the front lines of the war between the Fire Na'vi and the other Na'vi clans, and it seemed that she would need to utilize all her strength and intellect to come out on top.

Colonel Quaritch

Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is perhaps one of the most dangerous and terrifying villains of the Avatar franchise, and he is set to return to wreak some more havoc in Pandora in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Aside from an expected rematch between him and Jake Sully, Quaritch has a new alliance as part of his scheme since the latest trailer confirmed that he (on behalf of the RDA) will have a truce with Varang and the Fire Na'vi, leading to an unusual team-up between the two villainous factions.

Given that Avatar: The Way of Water confirmed that Quaritch is Spider's father, it seems that an inevitable clash between father and son is in the cards in Avatar 3, which could prove to be heartbreaking for both sides.

Kiri

Avatar: The Way of Water establishes that Kiri is an important Na'vi in the grand scheme of things in Pandora, and it might have something to do with the secret identity of her father. To those unaware, confirmed that Kiri was born of Grace's (Sigourney Weaver) Avatar, indicating that the scientist is her mother, but her father is still unknown.

One theory suggests that Kiri's father might end up being Eywa, Pandora's God-like figure, because of her strong connection to Pandora's animal life. This would make Kiri a crucial character in the war between the two factions. In fact, the trailer already hinted that Kiri's power might be growing as she continues to test her secret abilities. She could end up playing a major role as she helps her adoptive father, Jake, turn the tide against the villains.

Varang

As one of the new villains in Avatar 3, Oona Chaplin's Varang is set to lead the Mangkwan Tribe into battle. This new Na'vi tribe is said to be violent and reckless, meaning that Jake Sully and his allies have a lot on their plate once they engage in a dangerous clash with them.

With Varang and the Mangkwan Tribe's deep ties to fire and ash, it's safe to assume that she has secret abilities waiting to be unleashed that could prove fatal to Avatar's heroes.

Spider

Spider (Jack Champion) is Colonel Quaritch's son and a good human friend caught between the ongoing war of the Sky People and the Na'vi.

The trailer spoiled that Spider can now breathe without a mask in Pandora, which could hint that humans can also gain this ability at some point (thus spelling danger for the Na'vi because they would lose one advantage).

Aside from a looming emotional clash with his father, Spider is also set to have first-time interactions with the rest of the Metkayina Tribe, such as Bailey Bass' Tsireya.

Lo'ak

Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) is set to play a major role in Avatar: Fire and Ash after director James Cameron confirmed that he will be the threequel's new narrator, taking over from Jake Sully after the first two movies.

After his brother died, Lo'ak took the responsibility of looking over his siblings while also ensuring that his parents would not go down a path of violence that would turn them into irredeemable characters. Lo'ak's limited presence in the trailers suggests that more of his major involvement is being hidden by marketing, indicating that he will play a crucial role in the climactic war in Avatar 3.

Who Else Is In Avatar 3?

Avatar: Fire and Ash has a stacked cast aside from the seven major characters mentioned above. Trinity Jo-Li Bliss is confirmed to return as Tuktirey/Tuk, the youngest daughter of Jake and Neytiri, while Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet are also poised for a comeback as Tonowari and Ronal, respectively, (aka the leaders of the Metkayina Tribe).

Emmy award-winning actress CCH Pounder is also part of the cast as Mo'at, Neytiri's mother, while Joel David Moore returns as Norm Spellman, Jake Sully's trusted human friend. On the villain side, more RDA antagonists are set to cause some trouble, such as Edie Falco (General Frances Ardmore), Jemaine Clement (Ian Garvin), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), and Brendan Cowell (Captain Mick Scoresby).

Duane Evans, Jr., and Bailey Bass are also poised to return as Rotxo and Tsireya, respectively, as part of the Metkayina tribe. Joining the two Metkayina loyal members is Filip Geljo as Aonung, a free diver of the tribe.

While his character already died in Avatar: The Way of Water, Jamie Flatters is confirmed to reprise his role as Neteyam, potentially in flashbacks or visions.

David Thewlis joins the cast of Avatar: Fire and Ash as Peylak, the Na'vi leader of the Wind tribe, Tlalim.