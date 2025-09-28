Avatar 3 Is Finally Bringing Back One Iconic Creature 16 Years Later

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to bring back an iconic creature from the first movie 16 years ago that would help Jake Sully even the odds against the Fire Na'vi. James Cameron's Avatar introduced viewers to the world of Pandora, filled with new alien citizens and enemies in the form of the Sky People (humans), under the Resources Development Administration (RDA). One of the creatures who played a pivotal role in helping Jake Sully and his allies defeat the Sky People in the first movie is a large Toruk beast, the great leonopteryx, that unexpectedly bonded with Jake, which made him Toruk Makto.

By learning how to control and ride the best, Na'vi culture states that a warrior may arise who seeks out and bonds with Toruk, earning the title of Toruk Makto, rider of the Last Shadow. Jake, who was initially a human who later embraced becoming a Na'vi, received that title and regained the trust and the respect of the Na'vi led by his eventual wife, Neytiri. As Toruk Makto, Jake was deemed the leader of the Omatikaya clan, fully abandoning his ties to his humanity and reclaiming Pandora for the Na'vi.

Although Avatar: The Way of Water didn't feature the great leonopteryx at all, which led to the Toruk Makto title not being the main focus, Avatar: Fire and Ash's latest trailer revealed that the powerful creature is set to return in the threequel, 16 years after its first appearance in 2009's Avatar.

The creature can be seen bonding once again with Jake, seemingly hinting that the title of Toruk Makto will once again be given to him before the climactic battle against the Fire Na'vi.

20th Century Studios

The great leonopteryx can also be seen attacking some of the RDA's spaceships during the eventual aerial battle in the skies of Pandora.

20th Century Studios

Watch the official trailer below:

Avatar: Fire and Ash is one of the highly anticipated sequels in 2025 as it brings back a plethora of returning actors from the first two movies, led by Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis. Newcomer Oona Chaplin plays Varang, the leader of the Fire Na'vi.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will premiere in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Why Jake Sully as Toruk Makto Is Crucial in Avatar 3

20th Century Studios

At the end of Avatar, Jake decided to let the great leonopteryx go, essentially setting the Toruk free into the wilderness. This act didn't mean that Jake lost his title as Toruk Makto, but it is a way for him to tell the creature that it doesn't have to follow him everywhere since the great leonopteryx is only needed during times of war in Pandora.

Given that the trailer seemingly confirmed that the Fire Na'vi are teaming up with the Sky People led by Miles Quaritch, it seems that war is looming in Pandora, meaning that it is an all-hands-on-deck situation for Jake Sully and his allies.

The great leonopteryx's return in Avatar: Fire and Ash suggests that Jake will once again embrace his Toruk Makto title to unite the tribes of Pandora once again against a much more dangerous threat. What makes Jake Sully's return as the Toruk Makto complicated is the fact that he can't unite all the Na'vi tribes this time around due to the alliance made between the Fire Na'vi and the RDA. Still, Sully has the Omatikaya, Metkayina, and Tlalim tribes by his side, who can at least provide a formidable challenge against the villains.

Jake Sully's title as Toruk Makto could also persuade other hidden tribes from Pandora to join the fight and protect their home. Avatar: Fire and Ash already indicated that there are tensions within the Na'vi tribes, and bringing back a leader like the Toruk Makto could somehow address the conflicts.