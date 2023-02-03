One of the main antagonists of Avatar 3 has been unveiled, and the role will reportedly be brought to life by a notable star from Game of Thrones.

Avatar: The Way of Water has pushed director James Cameron's run of dominance to insane new heights, with the movie becoming one of the four highest-grossing movies ever released along with the original Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Infinity War. Now, with nearly two years until Avatar 3 debuts in theaters, fans already learned some key details about what to expect from Jake Sully's next adventure alongside the Na'vi people on Pandora.

Jake and his family will be pitted against the Ash People in this untitled third story, who will have mastery over fire and will put a much more negative spin on the Pandoran natives than either of the first two movies did.

And now, a new report has given a face to at least one of the Ash People as fans wait to jump back into a new part of Pandora's expansive landscape.

Avatar Franchise Producer Confirms Oona Chaplin as Fire Na'Vi Leader

Game of Thrones

Variety reported that Oona Chaplin has been cast in an exciting role for James Cameron's Avatar 3, which will premiere at the end of 2024.

Chaplin is best known in recent years for playing Queen Talisa Stark, the wife of Rob Stark in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones, who met her end during the infamous Red Wedding scene from Season 3, Episode 9.

Chaplin will play a character named Varang in Avatar 3, who is confirmed to be the leader of the Fire Na'vi nation in this new sequel.

Additionally, it was revealed that the Fire Nation will be "antagonistic" to Jake Sully and the Omiticaya people in this new movie, potentially setting them up as one of the main villains in the movie.

Fire Na'vi Set to Antagonize Avatar 3 Heroes

Having experience on Game of Thrones is certainly something that will help Oona Chaplin transition into a franchise as big as Avatar, which has already grossed more than $5 billion at the box office with only two movies released. And particularly with that TV show being filled with drama and action over its eight seasons, she should be able to fit in seamlessly with the intensity that Avatar 3 is sure to bring.

This report also indicates that Jake and crew will be in for something totally different with the Na'vi that they meet in Avatar 3 after interacting with the Metkayina people and learning how to interact with the water. And while The Way of Water let the Omiticaya gain new allies in the Water People, it doesn't appear that they'll be so lucky this time around.

While these Na'vi won't be the only villains in Avatar 3, with Miles Quaritch still out there and at least one other death that won't stick, Chaplin will be an important piece to watch out for as more story details become public.

And with new landscapes and areas of Pandora waiting for the movie's heroes, the Fire Na'vi will only help add to the expansion of this massively successful franchise.

Avatar 3 is currently in post-prouction and it will release in theaters on December 20, 2024.