Avatar 3 Confirmed to Include 4 Major Tribes from Pandora

Avatar: Fire and Ash is confirmed to include four major Na'vi tribes, setting up an epic civil war in Pandora. The third installment in James Cameron's Avatar franchise will expand the lore like never before by introducing the Ash people (aka the Fire tribe of Pandora). Aside from a brand-new Na'vi tribe, Avatar 3 is also poised to explore more of Pandora, with Cameron confirming that it will introduce "new cultures and settings and creatures, and new biomes."

As the world of Pandora expands, Avatar 3 is set to give fans a much deeper understanding of the Na'vi's history by learning more about the different tribes other than the Omatikaya tribe (from Avatar) and the Metkayina tribe (from Avatar: The Way of Water).

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to explore the ramifications of Neteyam's death, following the battle between Jake Sully's tribe and the Sky People. Amid their grief, a larger threat emerges in the form of the Ash people. Avatar 3 is set to premiere in theaters on December 19, 2025.

The 4 Major Na'vi Tribes in Avatar 3 Set Up an Epic Clash in Pandora

Omatikaya Tribe

Disney

Avatar introduced its first Na'vi tribe, the Omatikaya Tribe, who belonged to the rainforests of Pandora. This is the tribe that Jake Sully chose to be part of in the first movie, where his eventual wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), is from.

The members of the Omatikaya tribe are skilled hunters, weavers, and climbers. They have a deep connection to the Eywa (the Na'vi's spiritual deity) and are responsible for protecting the Tree of Souls. As the most spiritual tribe in Pandora, they lean on Eywa for guidance in every aspect of life.

They are known for riding ikran (aka banshees) as their way of transportation and use bows and arrows as their primary weapons.

Other notable members of the Omatikaya Tribe are Jake and Neytiri's children (the late Neteyam, Kiri, Lo'ak, and Neteyam), Spider, Tsu'tey, and Mo'at (Neytiri's mother and spiritual leader).

Metkayina Tribe

Disney

Avatar: The Way of Water introduced the Metkayina tribe, the sea-dwelling Na'vi based on the Eastern coast of Pandora. The members of the Metkayina clan are expert swimmers who thrive on marine life.

They played a pivotal role in the sequel by allowing Jake and his family to become part of the tribe after the Sky People terrorized the home of the Omatikaya tribe.

The prominent members of the Metkayina tribe are headlined by Tonowari (its leader), Ronal (his wife), and their two children, Ao'nung and Tsireya. They become entangled with Jake Sully's conflict with the Sky People because they started targeting the Tulkuns (whale-like creatures vital to their tribe) and wreaking havoc in the ocean.

Mangkwan Tribe

Disney

The Mangkwan Tribe (aka the Ash People) is set to play a significant role in Avatar: Fire and Ash as the antagonistic force that will spell doom against Jake Sully and his allies.

The Ash People have deep ties to fire and stand out because of their unique bright red warpaint. Avatar 3's first trailer teased the violent nature of the Mangkwan clan, indicating that they are showing no mercy to fellow Na'vi in Pandora.

While not much is known about some of its members, it has been confirmed that Varang (played by Oona Chaplin) is its ruthless leader. The trailer also indicated that an alliance between the Ash people and Quaritch and the Sky People will happen, which means bad news for Jake and his family.

Tlalim Tribe

Disney

Joining the Mangkwan clan in Avatar: Fire and Ash are the Tlalim Tribe (aka the windtraders of Pandora). Peylak is the tribe's leader.

While the Omatikaya clan uses banshees for flight, the Tlalim tribe has a unique way of traveling the skies. They use Medusoid and Windrays (a flying form of stingray) to travel the skies of Pandora in airships.

Avatar: Fire and Ash's trailer confirmed that Kiri (Jake Sully and Neytiri's daughter) will ride in one of the Tlalim's airships, revealing that a truce or a partnership between the Omatikaya and Tlalim will occur in the film.