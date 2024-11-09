Avatar 3 Reveals First Look at Red Na'vi

Disney shared exciting new images from Avatar 3 (Avatar: Fire and Ash), showing off a never-before-seen look at the threequel's red Na'vi.

The red Na'vi will mark the first Avatar characters from Pandora who are a different color, adding a new and interesting dynamic to the franchise which is already worth $5 billion at the box office. They will provide a look into areas of the fictional planet which have never been seen before.

Fans already have plenty of imagery to enjoy from Avatar 3, as the threequel has been in production for years and still has over a year until its release date. Thankfully, with so much mystery still lurking over Pandora, director James Cameron has no shortage of material with which he can tease the fandom.

Disney Shares First Look at Avatar 3's Red Na'vi

During Disney's presentation at the 2024 D23 Brazil Fan Expo, the company showed off concept art from the upcoming third Avatar movie, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Part of this imagery revealed a look at a Pandoran Na'vi settlement built by red-skinned Na'vi, who will be introduced for the first time in Avatar 3.

Disney

These red Na'vi are seen donning massive weaponry on their backs with huge fire pits lit on the ground beside them.

Disney

The image shows four red Na'vi seemingly taking a blue Na'vi (seen prominently in the first two Avatar films) prisoner with their hands behind their back.

Disney

Fans see one of the new Na'vi characters riding something similar to the Ikran/banshees seen in the first two Avatar movies. However, this one has a slightly different build, meaning it could be a new species altogether — one of multiple new animal species being introduced in Avatar 3.

Disney

Moving away from the fire-themed imagery, Disney showed a look at a massive body of water, in which multiple aquatic species are seen swimming under Na'vi boats and rafts. The water is also glowing from beneath the surface.

Disney

Disney moved from the water to the skies with a look at balloon-shaped flying ships in the Pandoran sky, hovering above a glowing lake as two Na'vi wave to them.

Disney

The floating mountains of Pandora come back into the spotlight as one of the balloon ships flies above the clouds between the rock formations.

Disney

Additionally, director James Cameron joined the expo via a video message, teasing what to expect from the red Na'vi from the Fire Tribe in Avatar 3.

This will be one of two new tribes fans meet in the threequel, with the Fire people showing "the dark side of the Na'vi." Volcanic eruptions are said to have destroyed them and their culture, leading them to "resent nature:"

"In 'Fire and Ash,' we will meet two more of these tribes: one of them nomadic, who travels through the air; and another terrestrial, who demonstrates the dark side of the Na'vi. They were destroyed by volcanic eruptions, so they resent nature and everything the forest Na'vi preach."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!