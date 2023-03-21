Avatar 3 Na’vi Will Have New Skin Colors, Reveals Producer

After the success of Avatar: The Way of Water, the hype for Avatar 3 is understandably high, and a new update from its producer boosted the anticipation for the threequel.

The exact plot details of Avatar 3 are still being kept under wraps, but several details about the threequel have already been revealed by the cast and crew in the past months.

Avatar 3 director James Cameron previously teased that an intra-world "new villain... from Pandora" will be part of the story soon, potentially arriving as early as the threequel.

Moreover, the award-winning filmmaker also confirmed the arrival of the ash people or the fire Na'vi, pointing out as well that Avatar 3 will present some of Pandora's tribe in a negative light.

Avatar 3 Producer Shares New Na'vi Details in Sequel

Disney

Speaking with Inverse, Avatar 3 producer Jon Landau shared what new things to expect about the Na'vi in the threequel, such as seeing new colors of Pandora's inhabitants.

Similar to what they did with the Metkayina and the Omatikaya, Landau shared that "different skin colors" are in the cards for Avatar 3, pointing out that what they're doing is a "metaphor for our world:"

“There [are] also going to be, as we did with the Metkayina and the Omatikaya, different skin colors, because that’s part of our world, [and] we look at what we’re doing as a metaphor for our world.”

In a past interview with Deadline, Avatar 3 director James Cameron noted the importance of fire in the upcoming movie, acknowledging the fact that it has a "symbolic purpose" in the threequel:

“Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak.”

Cameron then confirmed that fans will get to see "two completely new cultures" in Avatar 3:

“You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places.”

In fact, Cameron already spoiled the different settings that Avatar 3 will explore in Pandora, noting that it will involve rainforests, deserts, and arctic biomes:

“Right, so there’s rainforest, there’s arctic, there’s desert, there’s ocean. All those different biomes, and all the creatures, and cultures. And so, not only did we have to do creature design, but we had to do cultural design, and imagining what these different Na’vi adaptations to these different biomes might look like. Desert people… the windtraders that trade, that travel around, that sort of thing.”

What New Na’vi Colors Will Avatar 3 Show?

Given that Avatar 3 is set to introduce the ash people or the fire Na'vi, there's a good chance that the threequel will showcase these Pandora inhabitants as red-colored Na'vi due to being associated with fire. On the flip side, it's also possible that the fire Na'vi will be gray, mainly due to their connection to ash.

As for the desert biomes, the Na'vi clan present could be yellow Na'vi to acknowledge their connection to sand. The Na'vi clan living in the arctic could have a brighter blue color palette to associate themselves with the cold climate.

As for the rainforest biome, there's a possibility that a green color palette could be used due to their connection to nature.

Jon Landau and James Cameron's comments about Avatar 3 clearly indicate that the threequel will fully explore Pandora like never before. This is important, considering that the first two films mainly focused on the conflict between the Sky People (humans) and the Na'vi.

Exploring other types of Na'vi would allow the threequel to introduce more story threads and conflicts that could contribute to the larger conflict.

After all, Cameron already confirmed that the humans will continue to be the main villains of the franchise up until Avatar 5, and a potential alliance with villainous Na'vi could be in the cards that would make things more difficult for Jake Sully and his family.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to release digitally on Tuesday, March 28.