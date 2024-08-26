Avatar 3 Star Reacts to 'Extraordinary' First Footage

One of the stars of Avatar 3 gave high praise after seeing their first glimpse of the 2025 film.

Avatar: The Way of Water was released in December 2022, and ever since, the world has been dying to return to Pandora.

Those in attendance at the 2024 D23 Expo were lucky to get glimpses of new concept art for the third film, including glimpses of the fire Na’vi, stunning ship constructs, and a terrifying new creature. The proper title for the movie was also released: Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Sadly, no audiences have seen footage of the film. While on stage, director James Cameron declared that it was still too early to show any proper footage at D23.

Avatar 3 Star Teases 'Extraordinary' Third Film

Disney

While speaking exclusively with The Direct’s Russ Milheim on the red carpet for Strange Darling, Avatar: Fire and Ash actor Giovanni Ribisi teased the quality of the next film in James Cameron’s franchise.

Ribisi, who plays Parker Selfridge in the franchise (the former administrator of the RDA and lead of the Avatar Program), confirmed that they recently did some pickups in New Zealand while also exclaiming how the footage he’s seen was "just extraordinary" and that "it’s going to be amazing:"

"So, we just did some pickups [for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'] two months ago in New Zealand, and I saw a little bit of it, and it's just extraordinary. I can't say enough about it. It's going to be amazing."

Avatar: Fire and Ash Should Be Worth the Wait

At one point, Avatar: Fire and Ash was set to release on December 20 this year, but sadly, delays struck (as they have many times for this franchise), moving it back a full year.

Avatar: The Way of Water was certainly worth the wait, so fans will have to hope the same can be said for Avatar 3.

One aspect of the third installment that fans are most excited about is how it will introduce the world to the fire Na’vi. Even more intriguing is how this sect of the species will actually be posed as the bad guys of the story instead of the humans like it usually is.

For those really dying to experience more of Pandora, Disneyland just announced a whole new land based on The Way of Water, which will also include glimpses of the third, fourth, and fifth movies.

Currently, there’s no opening timeframe (with construction beginning in 2026), at the very least, it should be completed long before Avatar 4 releases on December 21, 2029.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to release on December 19, 2025.

Read more about the Avatar franchise here:

Avatar 3 Gets Disappointing Story Update from Frontiers of Pandora Director

Disney's Avatar Franchise Just Revealed Its Next Main Character (Photos)

Avatar 3: Disney Just Teased TWO New Species for Next Movie