Avatar 3: New Photo Spoils Key Scene With Spider

While the exact plot details of Avatar 3 are still being kept under wraps, new photos may have already spoiled a key interaction between Jack Champion's Spider and an important character.

Despite being a newcomer to the franchise, Jack Champion's Spider played an important role in Avatar: The Way of Water. In the movie, it was revealed that Spider is actually the son of Colonel Miles Quaritch aka the franchise's big bad.

Aside from the fact that one of Avatar 2's bonus features already revealed a key scene involving Spider, there is still so much to learn about the character's significance and it is expected that it will be further addressed in Avatar 3.

Avatar 3 Photo Hints at Spider’s Expanded Role

20th Century Studios

In a new featurette from Avatar: The Way of Water's recent home media release, a behind-the-scenes look at a scene from Avatar 3 shows the first interaction between Jack Champion's Spider and Bailey Bass' Tsireya of the Metkayina Clan.

20th Century Studios

The video shows Spider handling Tsireya a bottle of some kind, with the latter being in awe of this action.

20th Century Studios

Given that the pair didn't share scenes in Avatar 2, it's possible that Tsireya's amazement could be due to the fact that it is the first time that she sees a Sky person aka human up close.

Why Did Spider Go to the Metkayina Clan in Avatar 3?

At the end of Avatar: The Way of Water, the Sully family were mourning the death of Netayam while also being welcomed by the Metkayina Clan as one of their own.

In Avatar 3, it's possible that Jake Sully wants to bring Spider as part of the Metkayina Clan as well, leading to his first interaction with Tsireya.

The exchange between Spider and Tsireya could also hint at something romantic between the pair, which spells bad news for Lo'ak.

Given that Avatar 3 director James Cameron already spoiled that Lo'ak will be the movie's narrator, it's safe to assume that a good chunk of the threequel could revolve around a potential love triangle between Lo'ak, Tsireya, and Spider.

This is on top of the major conflict between the RDA and the Na'vi and the emergence of a brand new villain that would emerge from Pandora itself.

Avatar 3 is set to premiere in theaters on December 19, 2025.