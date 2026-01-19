MCU’s Midnight Sons Team Reportedly Includes 8 Supernatural Heroes

Despite no Midnight Sons movie on the official Marvel Studios slate, fans already seem to have an idea of what supernatural heroes would appear on the team's on-screen lineup. The Midnight Sons are a spooky team of Avengers-like characters from Marvel Comics known for taking on some of the more monstrous threats of the super-powered canon.

Word of a Midnight Sons MCU movie has been swirling for years at this point. Reports have suggested that Marvel has big plans for the team in the on-screen universe as it ventures into more supernatural-leaning territory post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

Known entertainment scooper My Time To Shine Hello recently gave fans an update on the Midnight Sons project, revealing the lineup of the new MCU team. The industry veteran listed eight names for the upcoming title, including several heroes that have already been seen on screen in the MCU, as well as some wholly new additions that are sure to get fans out of their seats.

The 8 Heroes Rumored to Join the MCU's Midnight Sons

Dane Whitman

Marvel Studios

Some of the earliest rumors of an MCU Midnight Sons movie date back to the introduction of Dane Whitman in Eternals. Played by Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington, this humble historian was shown his superpowered potential in the 2021 Marvel Studios blockbuster, which teased his transition to his comic book alter ego, the Black Knight.

That movie's post-credits scene saw Dane confronted by an off-screen Blade, being presented with the magical Ebony Blade, a sword forged by Merlin to be used by the pure of heart.

Blade

Marvel Animation

Mahershala Ali's Blade has been one of the MCU's longest-running question marks. Originally announced to lead a Marvel Studios movie of his own back in 2019, Ali's take on the iconic vampire-slayer has yet to appear on-screen in the franchise.

After years of troubled development, it was recently reported that Ali's Blade movie had been put on the shelf for now, with his live-action debut shifting over to the rumored Midnight Sons project.

Elsa Bloodstone

Marvel Television

In the comics, Elsa Bloodstone is known as the badass daughter of monster hunter Ulysses Bloodstone. While she was born to slay the most terrifying beasts in all of Marvel canon, she does not necessarily see the fun in unnecessary bloodshed quite like her father did.

Fans got a taste of the character in 2022's Werewolf by Night Special Presentation, as Laura Donnelly brought the iconic comic hero to life in the spooktacular streaming special.

Ghost Rider

Marvel Comics

For years, fans have been begging for Ghost Rider to bring his hot-headed brand of superhero-ing to the MCU. Well, they may finally get exactly that with the upcoming Midnight Sons project. Ghost Rider is a motorcycle-riding superhero who's made a deal with a demon, meaning he can harness the fiery flames of Hell all while sporting a flaming skull atop his head.

Nicolas Cage and Gabriel Luna have previously brought the hero to life on-screen, but it is assumed Marvel Studios would go with someone new for its take on the beloved chain-weilding metahuman.

Man-Thing

Marvel Television

Another Werewolf by Night character reportedly set to get the call for Midnight Sons is the hulking Man-Thing. This towering beast debuted in the 2022 streaming specials as an eldritch horror for which dozens of monster hunters were tracking down.

However, after befriending that project's central hero, Jack Russell, Man-Thing escaped to safety along with his fellow therianthrope.

Moon Knight

Marvel Television

Since his Disney+ series in 2022, fans have been itching to know when Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight would return to the MCU. Born Marc Spector, this caped super possesses multiple personalities. After coming into contact with the spirit of an ancient Egyptian god, Marc assumes the persona of Moon Knight and fights various godly threats across mythologies.

The end of Isaac's Moon Knight series teased a future for the character (introducing yet another new personality for Marc to assume), but he has not been seen or heard from in live-action since.

Werewolf by Night

Marvel Television

With the likes of Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing already on the list, it would only make sense for Jack Russell (aka Werewolf by Night) to also be a part of the Midnight Sons team. Played by Gael García Bernal, Jack Russell is a man who can transform into a terrifying Werewolf in the light of a full moon.

Knowing the hardships of the monsters of the Marvel universe, Jack commits himself to protecting his fellow supernatural beings, serving as a protector to the more horrific beings of the comic canon.

Wong

Marvel Studios

Typically, on the Midnight Sons team, there is at least one representative from the Doctor Strange corner of the Marvel universe. More often than not, it is Dr. Stephen Strange himself, but not this time.

According to this latest report, it will be Benedict Wong's Wong who will join the roster. With the character now being the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme, it would make sense that he be the one to assemble the Midnight Sons team in the first place.